(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 -
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term
counterparty credit ratings to Spain-based Banca Civica S.A.
The outlook is negative.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the bank's adequate
business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk
position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.
-- The long-term rating includes one notch of uplift above
the bank's stand-alone credit profile, reflecting our opinion of
Banca Civica's moderate systemic importance in the Spanish
banking industry and Spain's supportive stance towards its
banking system.
-- The negative outlook reflects our views on the difficult
operating environment, which could result in a decline in Banca
Civica's asset quality and/or increasing pressure on the bank's
liquidity.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had
assigned its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty
credit ratings to Banca Civica. The outlook is negative.
The ratings reflect our view of the bank's "adequate"
business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate"
risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as
our criteria defines those terms. We see Banca Civica as of
"moderate" systemic importance, which lifts the long-term rating
to 'BBB', one notch above the bank's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit
profile (SACP).
We consider Banca Civica's business position "adequate". The
bank's primarily retail banking focus and its strong 25%-35%
market shares in both deposits and loans in the four Spanish
regions where it mainly operates (Burgos, Navarra, western
Andalucia, and Tenerife) enhances the stability of its business
franchise and earnings.
We assess Banca Civica's capital and earnings as "moderate".
A subscription of EUR977 million in preference shares by the
Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria, a
Spanish government support unit for banks in difficulties, and a
EUR600 million capital increase completed in mid-2011 through an
IPO improved the bank's capital base, which was depleted at the
end of 2010 following the creation of about EUR2 billion in
additional loan-loss reserves that doubled total loss reserves
to EUR4 billion. While we expect Banca Civica's capital adequacy
to gradually improve via internal capital generation and
reduction of risk assets, we expect the bank's risk-adjusted
capital (RAC) ratio will remain below 7% through 2012.
We consider Banca Civica's risk position to be "adequate".
The bank's loan book is relatively diverse in terms of client
and exposure type and, in line with the wider Spanish banking
industry, reflects the system's high exposure to commercial real
estate.
In our view, the bank's rate of credit losses through the
downturn will be higher than the industry average, due to its
higher-than-market-average level of problem assets. A positive
point is that the substantial loss reserves built at the end of
2010, when the bank was formed, cover expected credit losses in
our base-case scenario.
We believe Banca Civica's funding to be "average" in terms
of the wider Spanish banking industry. The bank primarily funds
itself with retail deposits, which backed 75% of its gross loans
as at Sept. 30, 2011.
Banca Civica's liquidity profile is "adequate", in our view.
On Sept. 30, 2011, short-term deposits, unencumbered assets
eligible for borrowing from the ECB or other banks, and
potential to divest liquid financial instruments totaled EUR7
billion and covered maturing wholesale debt until year-end 2013.
The negative outlook reflects our view of the difficult and
uncertain economic and financial conditions that the bank faces,
which could result in a weaker-than-currently-expected asset
quality performance, higher provisioning needs, and/or liquidity
pressures.
