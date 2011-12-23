(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 -

-- We are assigning our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Spain-based Banca Civica S.A. The outlook is negative.

-- The ratings reflect our view of the bank's adequate business position, moderate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The long-term rating includes one notch of uplift above the bank's stand-alone credit profile, reflecting our opinion of Banca Civica's moderate systemic importance in the Spanish banking industry and Spain's supportive stance towards its banking system.

-- The negative outlook reflects our views on the difficult operating environment, which could result in a decline in Banca Civica's asset quality and/or increasing pressure on the bank's liquidity.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Banca Civica. The outlook is negative.

The ratings reflect our view of the bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria defines those terms. We see Banca Civica as of "moderate" systemic importance, which lifts the long-term rating to 'BBB', one notch above the bank's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

We consider Banca Civica's business position "adequate". The bank's primarily retail banking focus and its strong 25%-35% market shares in both deposits and loans in the four Spanish regions where it mainly operates (Burgos, Navarra, western Andalucia, and Tenerife) enhances the stability of its business franchise and earnings.

We assess Banca Civica's capital and earnings as "moderate". A subscription of EUR977 million in preference shares by the Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria, a Spanish government support unit for banks in difficulties, and a EUR600 million capital increase completed in mid-2011 through an IPO improved the bank's capital base, which was depleted at the end of 2010 following the creation of about EUR2 billion in additional loan-loss reserves that doubled total loss reserves to EUR4 billion. While we expect Banca Civica's capital adequacy to gradually improve via internal capital generation and reduction of risk assets, we expect the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain below 7% through 2012.

We consider Banca Civica's risk position to be "adequate". The bank's loan book is relatively diverse in terms of client and exposure type and, in line with the wider Spanish banking industry, reflects the system's high exposure to commercial real estate.

In our view, the bank's rate of credit losses through the downturn will be higher than the industry average, due to its higher-than-market-average level of problem assets. A positive point is that the substantial loss reserves built at the end of 2010, when the bank was formed, cover expected credit losses in our base-case scenario.

We believe Banca Civica's funding to be "average" in terms of the wider Spanish banking industry. The bank primarily funds itself with retail deposits, which backed 75% of its gross loans as at Sept. 30, 2011.

Banca Civica's liquidity profile is "adequate", in our view. On Sept. 30, 2011, short-term deposits, unencumbered assets eligible for borrowing from the ECB or other banks, and potential to divest liquid financial instruments totaled EUR7 billion and covered maturing wholesale debt until year-end 2013.

The negative outlook reflects our view of the difficult and uncertain economic and financial conditions that the bank faces, which could result in a weaker-than-currently-expected asset quality performance, higher provisioning needs, and/or liquidity pressures.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Spain's 'AA-/A-1+' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 5, 2011