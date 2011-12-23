(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- Portfolio data indicate that Private VCL 2009-2 and VCL 11's portfolios have performed robustly since closing, thereby raising credit enhancement.

-- Following an analysis, we have raised to 'AA- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class B notes in both transactions.

-- At the same time, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes in both transactions.

-- Private VCL 2009-2 and VCL 11 are German auto ABS transactions originated by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in two German auto lease asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions: Private VCL S.A., Compartment Private VCL 2009-2 (Private VCL 2009-2) and VCL S.A., Compartment VCL 11 (VCL 11) (see list below).

Specifically, in both transactions, we:

-- Raised to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class B notes, and

-- Affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes.

On Oct. 25, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch positive our ratings on both transactions' class B notes for performance reasons (see "Various Rating Actions Taken In Three Private VCL German Auto Lease ABS Transactions Following Improved Performance"), pending a full analysis of the transactions. Today's rating actions follow this analysis.

In our view, both transactions have shown strong asset performance, with low levels of net losses since closing. According to the November 2011 investor report, cumulative net losses were 0.41% in Private VCL 2009-2 and 0.30% in VCL 11. As such, these transactions appear to be performing better than the base case assumptions that we made at closing. Since closing, delinquencies of more than 90 days have risen to 1.76% in Private VCL 2009-2 and 1.74% in VCL 11. We have revised our closing base case assumptions--extrapolating the observed net based losses on historical growth rates, and considering the development of late delinquencies.

Our analysis indicates that credit enhancement levels have increased in both transactions because they are static and have built up credit enhancement since closing--amortizing to a current pool factor (percentage of the original principal that is left to be distributed) of 17% in Private VCL 2009-2 and 27% in VCL 11.

The issuers have switched to pro rata from sequential payments to the noteholders because overcollateralization for the class A and B notes in each transaction has reached target levels specified in the transaction documents.

The reserve fund has amortized to its floor in November 2009 for Private VCL 2009-2 and in April 2010 for VCL 11. As the reserve amount remains unchanged since then, it is relatively high compared with the outstanding note balance.

The results of our cash flow analysis indicate that the class B notes in both transactions can now make timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal in 'AA-(sf)' stress scenarios.

Due to this increase in credit enhancement, combined with what we consider good asset performance and the results from the cash flow model, we have raised and removed from CreditWatch positive our ratings on the class B notes in both transactions. We have affirmed our ratings on the class A notes in both transactions because we consider the current credit enhancement to be commensurate with the ratings on these notes.

Private VCL 2009-2 closed in May 2009 and VCL 11 closed in October 2009. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH originated the auto lease receivables that back both these transactions.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.