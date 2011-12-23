(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes and affirmed our rating on the class D notes.

-- Eurocredit Opportunities Parallel Funding I is a cash flow CLO transaction that primarily securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Eurocredit Opportunities Parallel Funding I Ltd.'s class A, B, and C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Since our last review in February 2010, we have observed a positive rating migration of the performing assets in the underlying portfolio, with a reduction of 'CCC' rated assets to 3% from 9%. However, defaulted assets have increased to 4.2% from 2.0%, causing the aggregate collateral balance to drop to EUR419 million from EUR434 million.

Consequently, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has slightly decreased, because none of the notes have paid down apart from a marginal reduction of the class A note balance. That reduction followed the cure of an overcollateralization trigger that was previously in breach. The transaction has not yet entered its amortization period, which is scheduled to begin in May 2012.

Positive factors in our analysis include the reduction of the weighted-average life to less than four years and the increase of the weighted-average spread to 3.07% from 2.63%, following the continuous reinvestment of redemption proceeds into assets that pay greater margins.

Therefore, and in accordance with our analysis, we have affirmed our rating on the class D notes and raised our ratings on classes A, B, and C to levels that appropriately reflect the current levels of credit enhancement, the portfolio credit quality, and the transaction's performance.

Eurocredit Opportunities Parallel Funding I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Geographically, the portfolio is concentrated in Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and the U.K, which together account for nearly 85% of the portfolio. Eurocredit Opportunities Parallel Funding I closed in April 2008 and is managed by Intermediate Capital Manager Ltd.

