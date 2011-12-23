(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Pan (Risk) Ltd. (PRL) qualifies as a captive insurer under our criteria.

-- We are assigning our 'AA-' ratings to PRL, in line with the ratings on its parent, Total S.A.

-- The stable outlook on PRL reflects that on its parent.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to Ireland-based captive insurer Pan (Risk) Ltd. (PRL). The outlook is stable.

PRL is a wholly owned, Ireland-based captive insurer of French oil and gas company Total S.A. (Total; AA-/Stable/A-1+). It qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.

We regard PRL as an integral part of Total's risk management strategy because it only writes business emanating from the group. PRL was established in 2011.

In our view, PRL benefits from an extremely strong capital adequacy ratio, measured by our risk-based capital model. It is, however, wholly reliant on Total for the preservation of its competitive position and financial flexibility. Hence, PRL's fortunes are inextricably linked to those of Total.

The stable outlook on PRL reflects that on its parent. Any changes in the outlook or ratings on PRL will be driven by similar rating actions on Total, for as long as PRL continues to qualify as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.

