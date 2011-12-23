(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Goya Hipotecario V, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos'
mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due March 2053 a final rating, as follows:
EUR1,120,000,000 Class A notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, the underwriting
and servicing of the mortgage loans, the available credit enhancement (CE), the
integrity of the transaction's legal and financial structure and Ahorro y
Titulizacion, S.G.F.T, S.A.'s administrative capabilities, whose sole function
is to manage asset-backed notes on behalf of the fund. The ratings address the
timely payment of interest on the notes, according to the terms and conditions
of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal by the final
maturity date.
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a EUR1,400m static pool of
Spanish mortgage loans originated and serviced by Barclays Bank S.A. (not
rated). The pool comprises 57.25% of loans from previous securitised pools, Goya
I and Goya II, which were redeemed early in July 2011. Barclays has provided
information on a loan-by-loan basis on the previous performance of loans
included in the pool, and Fitch has identified that 0.75% of the portfolio was
previously in arrears over 90 days.
As of 1 December 2011, the static pool comprised 12,592 mortgage loans granted
to individuals backed by properties in Spain. The underlying portfolio is
geographically distributed, well seasoned and has a low weighted-average
original loan-to-value (LTV) of 55.43%. However, Fitch has also identified
subsets of the pool with riskier credit characteristics such as second-lien
loans (12.99%), non-Spanish borrowers (3.92%), second homes (12.41%), debt
consolidation purposes (3.52%), as well as loans backed by non-residential
properties (4.14%). These risk attributes have been captured in line with
Fitch's RMBS criteria Spanish Addendum and are reflected in the CE of the
expected rating.
Barclays Bank S.A. is a Spanish bank not rated by Fitch, fully owned by Barclays
PLC ('A'/Stable/'F1') and fully regulated by the Bank of Spain. There is
significant concentration of roles as Barclays S.A. acts as collateral servicer,
swap provider and financial agent in the transaction. Fitch acknowledges that
the transaction is highly exposed to a single counterparty. However, this
dependency is mitigated by the remedial actions described in the documentation,
which are in line with Fitch's criteria. Moreover, downgrade language is linked
to Barclays PLC's rating and the ownership share of Barclays SA.
The securitisation vehicle issues floating-rate notes, which pay sequentially on
a semi annual basis. According to the transaction documents, interest payments
on the unrated class B notes could be deferred upon the occurrence of a deferral
trigger linked to cumulative defaults, increasing the senior notes' protection.
The total structural CE of the series A notes, equivalent to 26%, will be
provided by the subordination of the unrated series B notes (20%) plus the cash
reserve fund (6%).
The securitisation fund is regulated by Spanish Securitisation Law 19/1992 and
Royal Decree 926/1998. Its sole purpose is to transform into fixed-income
securities a portfolio of mortgage certificates (certificados de transmision
hipotecaria, CTHs) and mortgage participations (participaciones hipotecarias,
PHs) acquired from the seller. The CTHs and PHs were subscribed by Ahorro y
Titulizacion S.G.F.T, S.A.