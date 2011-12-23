(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Goya Hipotecario V, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due March 2053 a final rating, as follows:

EUR1,120,000,000 Class A notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The final ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, the underwriting and servicing of the mortgage loans, the available credit enhancement (CE), the integrity of the transaction's legal and financial structure and Ahorro y Titulizacion, S.G.F.T, S.A.'s administrative capabilities, whose sole function is to manage asset-backed notes on behalf of the fund. The ratings address the timely payment of interest on the notes, according to the terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal by the final maturity date.

The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a EUR1,400m static pool of Spanish mortgage loans originated and serviced by Barclays Bank S.A. (not rated). The pool comprises 57.25% of loans from previous securitised pools, Goya I and Goya II, which were redeemed early in July 2011. Barclays has provided information on a loan-by-loan basis on the previous performance of loans included in the pool, and Fitch has identified that 0.75% of the portfolio was previously in arrears over 90 days.

As of 1 December 2011, the static pool comprised 12,592 mortgage loans granted to individuals backed by properties in Spain. The underlying portfolio is geographically distributed, well seasoned and has a low weighted-average original loan-to-value (LTV) of 55.43%. However, Fitch has also identified subsets of the pool with riskier credit characteristics such as second-lien loans (12.99%), non-Spanish borrowers (3.92%), second homes (12.41%), debt consolidation purposes (3.52%), as well as loans backed by non-residential properties (4.14%). These risk attributes have been captured in line with Fitch's RMBS criteria Spanish Addendum and are reflected in the CE of the expected rating.

Barclays Bank S.A. is a Spanish bank not rated by Fitch, fully owned by Barclays PLC ('A'/Stable/'F1') and fully regulated by the Bank of Spain. There is significant concentration of roles as Barclays S.A. acts as collateral servicer, swap provider and financial agent in the transaction. Fitch acknowledges that the transaction is highly exposed to a single counterparty. However, this dependency is mitigated by the remedial actions described in the documentation, which are in line with Fitch's criteria. Moreover, downgrade language is linked to Barclays PLC's rating and the ownership share of Barclays SA.

The securitisation vehicle issues floating-rate notes, which pay sequentially on a semi annual basis. According to the transaction documents, interest payments on the unrated class B notes could be deferred upon the occurrence of a deferral trigger linked to cumulative defaults, increasing the senior notes' protection. The total structural CE of the series A notes, equivalent to 26%, will be provided by the subordination of the unrated series B notes (20%) plus the cash reserve fund (6%).

The securitisation fund is regulated by Spanish Securitisation Law 19/1992 and Royal Decree 926/1998. Its sole purpose is to transform into fixed-income securities a portfolio of mortgage certificates (certificados de transmision hipotecaria, CTHs) and mortgage participations (participaciones hipotecarias, PHs) acquired from the seller. The CTHs and PHs were subscribed by Ahorro y Titulizacion S.G.F.T, S.A.