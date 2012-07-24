BRIEF-Haining China Leather Market's preliminary 2016 net profit down 0.3 pct
Overview
-- Kazakhstan-based pharmaceuticals company Chimpharm JSC plans to issue Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 10 billion (about $65 million) of senior unsecured notes to finance its expansion.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Chimpharm and the proposed notes.
-- The outlook is positive, reflecting the possibility of an upgrade if the company successfully places the proposed notes and achieves projected sales growth rates over subsequent quarters.
Rating Action
On July 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating to Kazakh generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer Chimpharm JSC. The outlook is positive.
At the same time, we assigned 'B-' issue ratings to Chimpharm's proposed KZT10 billion unsecured notes. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for creditors in an event of payment default.
The rating action follows our announcement on July 12, 2012 when we assigned our 'kzBB' Kazakhstan national scale rating to Chimpharm and the proposed notes.
