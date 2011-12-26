(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its downgrade of the bank that holds the Eligible Bank Accounts used for collections and other cash flows in the Trust Maison Special Purpose Co. and Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co. (collectively, "Trust Maison") residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions will not affect the ratings on the notes issued under these transactions.

We examined the impact on the ratings on the notes issued under the Trust Maison transactions, upon request from the arranger of the transactions, after we lowered the rating on the bank that holds the Eligible Bank Accounts for the transactions. Through the examination, we have confirmed that the downgrade will not affect the ratings on the two transactions.

Based on our rating criteria, "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, we consider that the current rating on the bank holding the Eligible Bank Accounts can support the ratings on the notes sufficiently.

The notes issued under the two Trust Maison RMBS transactions are ultimately backed by residential mortgages originated by the former Daiwa Bank Ltd. (currently, Resona Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1)).

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," published Nov. 4, 2011

"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010

"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities In Japan," published Aug. 19, 2007

RATINGS LIST

Trust Maison Special Purpose Co. JPY46.29 billion fixed and floating rate notes

Class Initial issue amount Rating Legal final maturity date

A3 JPY4.3 bil. AAA (sf) July 2032

B JPY1.9 bil. AAA (sf) July 2032

C JPY1.09 bil. AAA (sf) July 2032

Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co. JPY30.06 billion fixed and floating rate notes

Class Initial issue amount Rating Legal final maturity date

A2-1 JPY4.3 bil. AAA (sf) November 2032

A2-2 JPY1.5 bil. AAA (sf) November 2032

B JPY1.5 bil. AAA (sf) November 2032

C JPY0.76 bil. AA (sf) November 2032