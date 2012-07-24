(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned a 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A notes issued by AUTO ABS FCT COMPARTIMENT 2012-1.

-- A pool of leasing agreements with a purchase option for professional or individual use backs the transaction.

-- Credipar, the French subsidiary of Banque PSA Finance originated the lease contracts in the ordinary course of its business.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to AUTO ABS FCT COMPARTIMENT 2012-1's EUR723.6 million class A asset-backed floating-rate notes. At the same time, AUTO ABS FCT COMPARTIMENT 2012-1 issued EUR356.4 million unrated notes (see list below).

A pool of leasing agreements with a purchase option for professional or individual use backs the transaction.

Credipar (BBB/Negative/A-2), the French subsidiary of Banque PSA Finance (BPF; BBB/Negative/A-2) originated the lease contracts in the ordinary course of its business. BPF is the captive finance company of the PSA Peugeot Citroen Group. There have been numerous BPF transactions in several European jurisdictions.

At closing, Credipar sold the lease receivables directly to AUTO ABS FCT COMPARTIMENT 2012-1, the issuer, which is a French-law "fonds commun de titrisation" (FCT).

RATING RATIONALE

-- Originator: Credipar is a leading French auto loan and lease provider with tested underwriting and servicing procedures, in our opinion. It also has securitization experience, including several transactions that we rate. We view the originator's processes and its ability to pursue origination and servicing under good conditions as adequate.

-- Economic outlook: In our base-case stress scenarios, we have considered the significant deterioration of the French macroeconomic environment, as per our internal economic forecast (see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012).

-- Credit risk: We have analyzed credit risk following the application of our European consumer finance criteria using the seller's historic gross loss and recovery data (see "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). We have also given some credit to recoveries arising from purchase options exercised by leasing clients. The transaction implements a 30-month replenishment period during which the quality of the pool may shift due to substitutions. However, the cap on the riskier products mitigates this. In addition, eligibility criteria under the transaction documents guarantee a minimum weighted-average margin.

-- Cash flow analysis: We have conducted our cash flow and credit analysis by applying our European consumer finance criteria. Our analysis confirms that the level of credit enhancement in the transaction (which the subordination of the class B notes provides), the fully-funded reserves (cash reserve and performance fee reserve), and the available excess spread are commensurate with a 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A notes. The reserve fund is structured to preserve an inherent source of liquidity within the deal when the senior notes are outstanding.

-- Rating stability: In line with our approach to scenario analysis, we have run two scenarios to test the stability of the assigned ratings (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance," published on May 12, 2009). The results show that under the scenario modelling moderate stress conditions (scenario 1), our ratings on the notes would not fall below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each rating level in the one-year horizon, as per our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

-- Counterparty risk: The transaction documents contain replacement language for all of the relevant counterparties in the transaction, as per our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). The leases in the portfolio pay fixed interest rates, whereas the notes pay floating interest rate. To hedge this risk, the issuer has entered into swaps with Natixis and Deutsche Bank. The use of French specially dedicated accounts and a dynamic commingling reserve fund, which is funded at closing, mitigate commingling risk linked to the servicer.

-- Legal Risk: FCTs are bankruptcy-remote under French securitization law. Our analysis has concluded that the assignment of receivables is effective and that there would be a continuation of the contracts if Credipar becomes insolvent. We have given limited benefit to the sales proceeds of the vehicle since there is no legal obligation from the repurchaser to pass on the proceeds to the FCT.

RATINGS LIST

AUTO ABS FCT COMPARTIMENT 2012-1

EUR1,08 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating Amount

(mil. EUR)

A AAA (sf) 723.6

B NR 356.4

NR--Not rated.