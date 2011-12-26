(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 26 - The business results of Japanese REITs (J-REITs) rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services show that the direct impact on these J-REITs from the Great East Japan Earthquake and
ensuing tsunami of March 11, 2011, was temporary and limited, Standard & Poor's said in a
Japanese-language report published today. Today's report follows another report that we
published soon after the earthquake on April 22, 2011.
In the follow-up report, we again dissect the effects of the March 11 disaster
on rated J-REITs, using information the J-REITs disclosed in recent months
along with their respective earnings announcements, including details on the
amounts of damage they sustained. Additionally, in this report, we state our
usual analytical points from a medium- to long-term perspective, in light of
the disaster.
From our analysis of the disaster-related costs disclosed by the rated
J-REITs, we confirmed our view that the direct impact on these J-REITs from
the disaster was limited and temporary. This is because the disaster-related
costs they incurred were smaller than their profits or cash on hand. Since the
disaster, J-REITs have been actively involved in procuring funds and acquiring
properties, including large ones. However, the disaster did further slow the
sluggish recovery of the J-REIT market, particularly the office building
sector, and dragged down land prices in the disaster areas.
We believe many properties in the rated J-REITs' portfolios are of high
quality, in terms of location and competitiveness. Nevertheless, J-REITs could
further stabilize their portfolio management by making sufficient preparations
within the current operating and regulatory environment, assuming that any
geographical concentration of properties poses disaster risks. In light of the
March 11 disaster, Standard & Poor's continues to view portfolio
diversification, maintenance and management of properties, property management
systems, measures to enhance liquidity, and governance systems as key credit
factors in rating J-REITs.