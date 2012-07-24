(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Variety Prints Pvt Ltd's (VPPL) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects VPPL's delays in term loan servicing and the overutilisation of its fund-based limits as on end-June 2012. The same has been confirmed by the company and its banker; however, Fitch has not been provided with the exact details.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include timely payments of principal and interests on term loans and utilisation of working capital facilities within the sanctioned limits for two consecutive quarters.

Incorporated in 1988, VPPL is engaged in manufacturing and trading of garments and knitted fabric. It markets its products under the brands 'Breeze', 'Escape', 'Classe', and 'My Kid'. It reported revenue of INR839.7m for the financial year ended March 2011 with EBITDA margins of 1.9%. Fitch has also not been provided with FY12 financials.

Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on VPPL's bank facilities as below:

- INR14m long-term loans (reduced from INR22.4m): downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR150m fund based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B(ind)'