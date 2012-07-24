(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based R S Vanijya Pvt Ltd's (RSVPL) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the overutilisation of RSVPL's fund-based limits as on end-June 2012. The same has been confirmed by the company and its banker; however, Fitch has not been provided with the exact details.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include utilisation of working capital facilities within the sanctioned limits for two consecutive quarters.

RSVPL is engaged in the manufacturing of plastic granules, sheets and films and trading of jewellery, textile and plastic products. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR4,396.5m (FY11: INR3,514.4m) with EBITDA margins of 3% (1.4%).

Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on RSVPL's bank facilities as below:

- INR200m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'and National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR60m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'