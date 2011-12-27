(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 27 -

-- We are assigning a 'CCC+' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit rating to JSC Zaman-Bank. We are also assigning a Kazakhstan national scale rating of 'kzB-'.

-- Our ratings on Zaman-Bank reflect the 'bb-' anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Kazakhstan, as well as our assessment of the bank's weak business position, very strong capital and earnings, weak risk position, below average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the main rating drivers will remain unchanged over the next 12 months.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'CCC+' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Kazakhstan-based JSC Zaman-Bank. At the same time, we assigned a Kazakhstan national scale rating of 'kzB-'. The outlook is stable.

The ratings on Zaman-Bank reflect its "weak" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "below average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The outlook is stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'ccc+'.

Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP), the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Kazakhstan is 'bb-'.

Our assessment of Zaman-Bank's "weak" business position reflects its extremely small market share of less than 0.1%. It also reflects the lacking distribution base and business diversification, owing to its presence essentially in only one town in Kazakhstan, Ekibastuz, and its focus on servicing a relatively small number of corporate clients mostly within the Zaman group that comprises companies operating in the coal and mining, railroad equipment, real estate, and construction businesses.

Our "very strong" assessment of capital and earnings reflects the bank's projected risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustment for diversification of about 38%-39% in the next 24 months, balanced by the low absolute amount of the capital base.

We assess Zaman-Bank's risk position as "weak", owing mainly to its very high lending concentrations on the corporate loan portfolio side, with top 20 borrowers accounting for 97% of total loan portfolio (about 90% of total equity). NPLs increased from 2.2% to 6.02% of the total loan portfolio between Dec. 31, 2010, and Sept. 30, 2011, despite no growth on the lending side.

The bank ratings are at the same level as its SACP because we give no uplift for extraordinary government support to the bank, which we consider to be of "low" systemic importance in a "supportive" country.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the main rating drivers will remain unchanged over the next 12 months. We anticipate that profitability will either remain stable or improve marginally, reflecting the bank's efforts to improve operational efficiency and recover problem loans, as well as to achieve moderate growth in the range of 5%-10% in the near term.

