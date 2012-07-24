(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Roto India Enterprise's (Roto) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the overutilisation of Roto's fund-based limits as on end-June 2012. The same has been confirmed by the company and its banker; however, Fitch has not been provided with the exact details.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include utilisation of working capital facilities within the sanctioned limits for two consecutive quarters.

Roto was incorporated in 2000. It has been a proprietorship concern of Roto Global Pvt. Ltd since March 2008. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue of INR3,645m (FY11: INR3,233.7m), with EBIDTA margins of 2.8% (2.2%) and total debt of INR399.8m (INR523.3m). Roto had negative net free cash flows and financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 3.8x in FY12 (FY11: 7.4x).

Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on Roto's bank facilities as below:

- INR200m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'and National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR50m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'