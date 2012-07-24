(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arsenal Securities plc's notes, as follows:
GBP50m class A1 secured floating-rate notes due 2031: 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP177.2m class A2 secured fixed-rate notes due 2029: 'BBB', Outlook Stable
This transaction is primarily a securitisation of ticket receipts from Arsenal
Emirates Stadium, the home ground of The Arsenal Football Club PLC (AFC).
However, the structure also benefits from charges and security over other income
streams and the assets of the wider AFC group and as such represents more of a
whole business securitisation.
The transaction's performance (driven by ticket sales) is mainly affected by the
first team's pitch performance and popularity of the team. In addition, the
notes benefit from a guarantee from AFC and, among others, security over its
shares. As such, Fitch analyses the consolidated cash flows of the stadium and
club. Since the club's move to Emirates Stadium, the club's turnover has enjoyed
strong growth, although it has remained largely flat over the past three years.
Ticket (GBP93.1m) and broadcasting (GBP85.2m) revenues were the dominant sources
of income accounting for ca. 80% of total revenues (GBP224.6m) for the financial
year ending in May 2011.
Gate and match revenues were marginally down compared to FY10 despite having
played one more game than in the prior year but the mix of games was less
favourable with two fewer games played in the Champions League. In FY12, ticket
prices increased for the first time since FY09 (by just under 4%) helping to
counter rising utility costs in the stadium and other inflationary cost rises.
Broadcasting revenues rose by less than 1% with the earlier exit from the
Champions League compensated by the media revenues associated from the FA and
Carling Cup. The newly signed Premier League TV deal with BSkyB and BT is
expected to increase broadcasting revenues materially from 2013/14 onwards.
However, cost pressures keep rising as the growth in player wages continues to
significantly outstrip revenue growth (football related revenues grew by about
1% in FY11 whereas wages grew by more than 12%) leading to the wage-to-revenue
ratio rising from 47% in FY09 to about 55% in FY11 with the wage-to-revenue
ratio likely to exceed 60% in FY12 and further upward pressures expected. A
ratio of 70% is viewed as a critical threshold as clubs which consistently
exceed the threshold of 70% are likely to require outside funding in order to
sustain their operations. Fitch views a wage-to-revenue ratio consistently above
70% as not commensurate with a 'BBB' rating given that the financial health of
AFC is of high importance to the transaction.
In Fitch's view, the debt service coverage of 3.86x (as of March 2012) is still
adequate to maintain the notes' current rating and Stable Outlook, although the
continued importance of revenues generated from the participation in the
Champions League (ticket sales and broadcasting revenues) - which accounts for a
material share of total revenues - may give rise to some income volatility in
the future. AFC has significant cash reserves - partly as a result of its
earlier property disposals - which could serve as a contingency in case
Champions League qualification was missed in the future. This, however, can only
partially mitigate AFC's reliance on Champions League revenues in the longer
term given that there is only limited flexibility in the club's cost base in
order to preserve AFC's profitability.
The notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Ambac
Assurance UK Limited (Ambac) in respect of timely payments of interest and
timely repayment of principal according to the schedule. However, the ratings
reflect the underlying ratings of the transaction without credit given to the
financial guarantee from Ambac, following Fitch's withdrawal of Ambac's Insurer
Financial Strength rating on 26 June 2008.
