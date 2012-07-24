(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arsenal Securities plc's notes, as follows:

GBP50m class A1 secured floating-rate notes due 2031: 'BBB', Outlook Stable

GBP177.2m class A2 secured fixed-rate notes due 2029: 'BBB', Outlook Stable

This transaction is primarily a securitisation of ticket receipts from Arsenal Emirates Stadium, the home ground of The Arsenal Football Club PLC (AFC). However, the structure also benefits from charges and security over other income streams and the assets of the wider AFC group and as such represents more of a whole business securitisation.

The transaction's performance (driven by ticket sales) is mainly affected by the first team's pitch performance and popularity of the team. In addition, the notes benefit from a guarantee from AFC and, among others, security over its shares. As such, Fitch analyses the consolidated cash flows of the stadium and club. Since the club's move to Emirates Stadium, the club's turnover has enjoyed strong growth, although it has remained largely flat over the past three years. Ticket (GBP93.1m) and broadcasting (GBP85.2m) revenues were the dominant sources of income accounting for ca. 80% of total revenues (GBP224.6m) for the financial year ending in May 2011.

Gate and match revenues were marginally down compared to FY10 despite having played one more game than in the prior year but the mix of games was less favourable with two fewer games played in the Champions League. In FY12, ticket prices increased for the first time since FY09 (by just under 4%) helping to counter rising utility costs in the stadium and other inflationary cost rises.

Broadcasting revenues rose by less than 1% with the earlier exit from the Champions League compensated by the media revenues associated from the FA and Carling Cup. The newly signed Premier League TV deal with BSkyB and BT is expected to increase broadcasting revenues materially from 2013/14 onwards.

However, cost pressures keep rising as the growth in player wages continues to significantly outstrip revenue growth (football related revenues grew by about 1% in FY11 whereas wages grew by more than 12%) leading to the wage-to-revenue ratio rising from 47% in FY09 to about 55% in FY11 with the wage-to-revenue ratio likely to exceed 60% in FY12 and further upward pressures expected. A ratio of 70% is viewed as a critical threshold as clubs which consistently exceed the threshold of 70% are likely to require outside funding in order to sustain their operations. Fitch views a wage-to-revenue ratio consistently above 70% as not commensurate with a 'BBB' rating given that the financial health of AFC is of high importance to the transaction.

In Fitch's view, the debt service coverage of 3.86x (as of March 2012) is still adequate to maintain the notes' current rating and Stable Outlook, although the continued importance of revenues generated from the participation in the Champions League (ticket sales and broadcasting revenues) - which accounts for a material share of total revenues - may give rise to some income volatility in the future. AFC has significant cash reserves - partly as a result of its earlier property disposals - which could serve as a contingency in case Champions League qualification was missed in the future. This, however, can only partially mitigate AFC's reliance on Champions League revenues in the longer term given that there is only limited flexibility in the club's cost base in order to preserve AFC's profitability.

The notes benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac) in respect of timely payments of interest and timely repayment of principal according to the schedule. However, the ratings reflect the underlying ratings of the transaction without credit given to the financial guarantee from Ambac, following Fitch's withdrawal of Ambac's Insurer Financial Strength rating on 26 June 2008.

