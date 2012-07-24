(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Dekania Europe CDO III's performance by applying our relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A2-A, A2-B, B, C, and D notes.

-- We have also raised our rating on the class A1 notes.

-- Dekania Europe CDO III is a cash flow CDO. A portfolio of subordinated debt securities (issued primarily by European insurance, bank, and homebuilding companies) collateralizes the transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all rated notes issued by Dekania Europe CDO III PLC (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance using data from the latest available trustee report dated June 26, 2012 (including the note valuation report), our cash flow analysis, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.

In our view, the deleveraging of the class A1 notes since our previous review in August 2010 has increased the level of credit enhancement available. Overall, this has meant that the class A1 notes are able to withstand greater levels of default stresses, which has been reflected in higher break-even default rates (BDRs) under our cash flow analysis. At the same time, we have witnessed an improvement in the scenario default rates (SDRs) at all rating levels since our previous review. In our opinion, the improvements in BDRs and SDRs combined have meant that the class A1 notes are now commensurate with a higher rating. We have therefore raised our rating on the class A1 notes to 'BBB (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)'.

The results of our cash flow analysis signal potentially higher rating levels for the class A2-A and A2-B notes. However, we have affirmed our 'BB (sf)' ratings on these notes, because not all of the assets in the underlying portfolio may exercise their option to call and fully redeem their existing debt--thereby increasing the risk of default from these obligors.

Today's affirmation of our rating on the class B notes is based on our view that this class of notes will continue to defer interest in the near term, to the extent that the class A overcollateralization test remains in breach. According to the latest trustee report available to us, currently all overcollateralization tests are in noncompliance with their trigger levels.

The largest obligor supplemental test at the 'CCC-' rating level continues to affect the class C and D notes, according to our analysis. At the same time, both of these classes are unable to pass our cash flow stresses at higher rating levels. We have therefore affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' ratings on the class C and D notes.

Dekania Europe CDO III is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed in June 2007. A portfolio of subordinated debt securities (issued primarily by European insurance, bank, and homebuilding companies) collateralizes the transaction.

