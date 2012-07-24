(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

Summary analysis -- KazTransOil ----------------------------------- 24-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Pipelines, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 18906P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

02-Aug-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Kazakh oil pipeline operator KazTransOil (KTO) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that there is a "high" likelihood that the company would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary government support in the event of need. It also reflects our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+'. The rating is constrained by the rating on the company's 100% parent, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA').

KTO's core status within the KMG group and its strategic importance to the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA') are underpinned, in our view, by the company's role as the main oil pipeline network operator in the country. We consider KTO's role for the government to be "very important" and the link between the company and the government to be "strong," albeit indirect. Under our methodology for government-related entities, this allows for two notches of rating uplift from KTO's SACP. However, the rating on KTO is not higher than that on KMG, given the parent's majority shareholder status. We view the KMG group as well-integrated and therefore do not see KTO as fully insulated from the parent's influence.