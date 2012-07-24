(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Smurfit Kappa Group Plc's (SKG) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The agency has also affirmed SKG's related entities as follows:

Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions' senior secured facilities affirmed at 'BB+

Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions' guaranteed senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB+'

Smurfit Kappa Funding's senior subordinated notes due 2015 affirmed at 'BB-'

Smurfit Kappa Treasury Funding's senior secured notes due 2025 affirmed at 'BB+'

The affirmations reflect SKG's steady performance in both 2011 and in the first few months of 2012 and the continuous improvement in credit metrics and leverage ratios. In 2011, SKG's cash generation was solid, with free cash flow (FCF) in excess of EUR340m, allowing net debt to reduce to below EUR2.8bn and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to improve to 3.4x from 4.4x at end-10.The company now has the financial flexibility to maintain the dividend payment (restored in 2012) and to progressively increase capex to a normal level of 90%-100% of depreciation in 2012 and 2013, maintaining credit metrics firmly in the 'BB' category.

The ratings also reflect the successful completion of the amend-and-extend agreement on the senior secured facilities. The agreement allowed a significant improvement in the debt's maturity profile, as SKG now has no material maturities before 2015, when the subordinated bonds mature. In addition, the agreement increased the financial flexibility of SKG and improved liquidity, thanks to the extended maturity to 2016 of the revolving credit facility (RCF).

Under its assumptions, Fitch continues to forecast a weak corrugated packaging market in 2012, due to the poor macroeconomic situation in Europe. Old Corrugated Containers, the main raw material, could decline in H212 on the back of weak demand in Europe and Asia. This could temporarily ease the pressure on SKG's margins. However, the price decline in raw materials could also ultimately cause pricing pressure on corrugated packaging.

SGK's liquidity is deemed strong, backed by approximately EUR500m of cash (after the pre-payment of part of the senior credit facilities) and by a fully undrawn EUR525m RCF maturing in 2016.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- The continuation of the current path in debt reduction and the improvement in credit metrics could lead to a rating upgrade. In particular, the improvement of FFO adjusted leverage to below 3.5x, maintaining FCF/revenue above 1% and FFO interest coverage above 3.0x could lead to a positive rating action.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- A material deterioration in the operating performance, with sustained negative FCF

- A re-leveraging of the group, due to either a deterioration in trading conditions or to M&A activity, with FFO adjusted leverage worsening to above 4.5x.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to

here