(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Nottingham (University of) -------------------- 24-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Schools &
educational
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Jul-2001 AA-/-- AA-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the University of Nottingham reflects our view of its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a+'. The rating also
reflects our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K.
government (AAA/Stable/A-1+; unsolicited rating), working through the Higher
Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), would provide extraordinary
support to avoid a cash default in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs;
see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions,"
published Dec. 9, 2010), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the University
of Nottingham's:
-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy
mandate; and
-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track
record of providing support.