(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - As U.S. bank earnings generally remain weak amid a sluggish economy, taking on
additional risks to boost shareholder returns may seem tempting. Some bank management teams have
attempted to boost profitability by undertaking riskier activity in their
investment portfolios and using hedging strategies that could increase, rather
than mitigate, risk, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services, titled "Investment Portfolios Have Become A Key Profit
Generator For U.S. Large, Complex Banks."
Given the lack of loan demand and the need to build liquidity to comply with
proposed new Basel III capital and liquidity requirements, investment
portfolios have grown significantly since 2007, before the financial crisis
took full effect. As a result, investment portfolios now account for a larger
proportion of large, complex banks' revenues and earnings relative to
pre-crisis levels, which ultimately could lead to increasing revenue and
earnings concentration.
"Although we don't expect these riskier investment portfolios and hedging
strategies to cause us to take any immediate rating actions, they are negative
rating factors and could ultimately lead to rating actions for some large,
complex banks," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Stuart Plesser.
The aggregate size of the eight largest U.S. banks' (large complex banks)
available-for-sale (AFS) and held-to-maturity (HTM) securities portfolios
almost doubled from December 2007 to March 2012.
The increase in the size of banks' investment portfolios is primarily because
of acquisitions, large deposit inflows with unmatched loan growth, anticipated
new Basel III capital and liquidity metrics, and a lack of significant loan
growth outside commercial and industrial.
Over the last few years, some banks have increased the risk in their AFS and
HTM securities portfolios relative to peers.
Hedging gains and losses using derivative instruments, some of which are meant
to hedge an investment portfolio, have also affected bank earnings to varying
degrees.
"Riskier investment portfolios and complex hedging strategies are negative
ratings factors and could ultimately lead to downgrades for large, complex
banks," said Mr. Plesser.