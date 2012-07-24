Chevron says production at Gorgon Train Two LNG project has resumed
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 -
Summary analysis -- Packaging Corp. of America -------------------- 24-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Packing and
crating
Mult. CUSIP6: 695156
Mult. CUSIP6: 695157
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jul-2003 BBB/-- BBB/--
21-Feb-2002 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Lake Forest, Ill.-based Packaging Corp. of America (PCA) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk. The rating also reflects the company's competitive cost position in corrugated products, good profitability relative to competitors, and consistent cash flow. A concentrated earnings base in containerboard and corrugated products and the existence of larger, and more diversified, competitors somewhat temper these credit strengths.
