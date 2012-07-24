(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

Summary analysis -- Packaging Corp. of America

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/--

State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Packing and

crating

Mult. CUSIP6: 695156

Mult. CUSIP6: 695157

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jul-2003 BBB/-- BBB/--

21-Feb-2002 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

Rationale

The rating on Lake Forest, Ill.-based Packaging Corp. of America (PCA) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk. The rating also reflects the company's competitive cost position in corrugated products, good profitability relative to competitors, and consistent cash flow. A concentrated earnings base in containerboard and corrugated products and the existence of larger, and more diversified, competitors somewhat temper these credit strengths.