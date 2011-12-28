(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based BalKrishna Synthetics Ltd's (BKS) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' while revising its Outlook to Negative from Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook change reflects Fitch's expectation that BKS's financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) could exceed 3.5x in the near term on account of its INR168.5m capex for capacity expansion. The capex is scheduled for FY12-FY15 (year-end March) and will be funded 75% by debt and 25% by internal accruals.

Fitch notes that BKS's financial leverage increased to 3.6x in FY11 from 2.4x in FY10 and interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest) fell to 3.7x from 9.6x, although they remain at comfortable levels in comparison to peers. In H1FY12, BKS's operating costs increased by over 30% yoy due to rising utility costs, although this should partly be mitigated by planned increases in processing charges to its only customer, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SSML), in the coming quarters. The latter is a group company of Siyaram Poddar Group - one of India's largest textiles companies - and accounts for all of BKS's revenue.

The ratings are constrained by BKS' small scale of operations; its revenues have grown at a very low CAGR of 5% over the last three years to INR362m in FY11. The cyclical nature of the domestic textile industry and volatility in input costs also constrain the ratings.

The ratings, however, factor in BKS's strong revenue visibility due to its strong operational linkages with SSML, which gives priority to BKS for their orders. The ratings benefit from the company's exposure to the domestic synthetic textile market, which is relatively more resilient to the current economic slowdown compared with the textile industry as a whole. The ratings also benefit from over three-decade-long experience of BKS's founders in the textile industry.

The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if an improvement in BKS's profitability improves results in its net leverage falling below 3.5x on a sustained basis. Negative rating action may result from any material weakening of the linkages between BKS and SSML as well as the former's leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis.

BKS is a wholly owned subsidiary of BalKrishna Industries Ltd, which is a part of the Siyaram Poddar group. BKS has been involved in fabric processing for the last 14 years. In FY11, the company reported net sales of INR362m (FY10: INR342m) and EBITDA of INR37.6m (INR51.7m).

Fitch has also affirmed BKS' bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR96.5m term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR10m cash credit limit: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR10m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'