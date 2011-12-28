(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it had affirmed and then withdrawn its 'A-' long-term
unsolicited corporate credit rating on Hong Kong-based property
developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (CKH). We also
affirmed and withdrew the 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale
rating on the company.
We withdrew the ratings on CKH because we are not able to
accurately assess the credit quality of the company. In
particular, we cannot evaluate CKH's liquidity accurately due to
recent revisions to our liquidity criteria as the company has
made material acquisitions in the past 12 months and continues
to be active on the acquisition trail. The ratings were based on
publicly available information because we have no access to the
company management for the past three years.
The ratings on CKH reflected our view of the company's
strong market position in Hong Kong's real estate development
sector and its good recurrent income from property
leasing/rental businesses and from its 49.9%-ownership of
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--).
CKH's strong financial flexibility also supported the rating.
CKH's weaker financial metrics (with HWL fully consolidated)
than similar-rated peers', the cyclical and competitive nature
of the real estate industry, and the group's growing exposure to
the high-risk and volatile property sector in China with
evolving regulations moderated these strengths.
At the time of the withdrawal, the stable outlook reflected
our expectation that CKH will generate satisfactory cash flows
and maintain conservative financial management over the next two
years.
