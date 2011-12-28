(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed West Bengal
Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited's (WBIDFC) Series
2007-08, Series 2005-06 and Series 2004-05 bonds at 'Fitch
A-(SO)(ind)'.
The rating is underpinned by the unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee extended by the government of West Bengal
(GoWB) for the bonds. The guarantee covers the payment of
principal and interest and will remain in place until the bonds
are paid in full.
The ratings draw substantial comfort from the strong sinking
fund deposits under lien with various banks which will be
utilised to pay off principal obligations at maturity. Sinking
fund deposits constitute 91.55%, 89.82% and 91.52% of the
principal for Series 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2007-08, respectively.
The deposits along with accrued interest on all issues will
remain invested in the banks, liened in favour of the bond
trustees (Axis Bank, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) until
the bond liabilities are paid in full.
West Bengal's credit profile draws comfort from its better
social infrastructure achievements compared with national
averages. It is sixth-largest subnational economy in India;
barring FY09, economic growth during FY06-FY10 has been in
excess of 6.0% per annum. The state had a profitable power
sector and low level of aggregate state public sector
undertakings losses (FY10: INR0.81bn). That being said, a
failure to increase power tariff may turn the state's profitable
power sector in losses.
Enactment of fiscal responsibility and budget management act
in FY11 entitled the GoWB to avail debt consolidation and relief
facility benefit of INR98.93bn during the Thirteenth Finance
Commission award period (FY11-FY15). However, the state's credit
profile is constrained by its high deficit and committed
(salary, pension, interest payments) expenditure. Even on
revenue generation, West Bengal has the lowest tax/gross state
domestic product ratio among all states.
Fitch notes that there have been perennially some minor
deviations from the structured payment mechanism in the past.
The agency also highlights the prudent management of deposits
and investment techniques are required to manage the sinking
fund.
Any adverse change in the credit profile of the state
government coupled with a lower-than-expected sinking fund
investment returns would trigger a rating downgrade.
WBIDFC is wholly-owned by the GoWB. It was established in
1997 for the development of infrastructure in West Bengal. The
corporation's profit transferred to balance sheet grew by 26.42%
yoy to INR213.11m in FY11.