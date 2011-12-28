(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that six 'AAAm' principal stability and one 'AAAf/S1+' fund credit quality ratings assigned to a range of investment funds offered by Prime Rate Capital Management (PRCM) are unaffected by the Federated Investors Inc. acquisition of PRCM from the Matrix Group.

On Dec. 22, 2011, it was announced that Federated Investors Inc. (based in Pittsburgh, USA) had reached an agreement to acquire PRCM from the Matrix group for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is subject to conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The purchase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2012.

The unaffected ratings apply to the following funds:

-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate Euro Liquidity Fund - 'AAAm'

-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate Sterling Liquidity Fund - 'AAAm'

-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate US Dollar Liquidity Fund - 'AAAm'

-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds (Isle of Man) PLC - Prime Rate Dollar Liquidity Fund (Isle of Man) - 'AAAm'

-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds (Isle of Man) PLC - Prime Rate Euro Liquidity Fund (Isle of Man) - 'AAAm'

-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds (Isle of Man) PLC - Prime Rate Sterling Liquidity Fund (Isle of Man) - 'AAAm'

-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate Sterling Cash Plus Fund - 'AAAf/S1+'

In our opinion, the ownership change to Federated Investors Inc. from Matrix Group will seek to complement an already existing conservative investment strategy yet strengthen PRCM's credit processes and result in more tailored management oversight. We understand from PRCM that the Dec. 22 announcement will have no foreseeable impact on the personnel who manage the PRCM funds and their ability to meet the rated funds' investment objectives.