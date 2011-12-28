(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on Noble Group Ltd. (BBB-/--, cnA-/--) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications following the announcement that its subsidiary Gloucester Coal Ltd. (not rated) will merge with Yancoal Australia Ltd. (not rated). In our view, the proposed merger would improve Noble's financial flexibility, particularly due to the cash proceeds from the transaction. In addition, Noble's consolidated borrowings would reduce with the deconsolidation of Gloucester and the repayment of intercompany loans. Nevertheless, we believe visibility over Noble's profitability and cash flows remains limited. We also need to assess how Noble's risk management can weather market volatilities. We will hold discussions with the company about these areas within the three-month CreditWatch timeframe.

Standard & Poor's views the proposed merger as a strategic commitment by Noble's management to restore the group's financial strength. Under the proposal, Noble will own about 14% of the merged company and will receive more than US$400 million in cash from special dividends and capital returns. In addition, the debt facility that Noble previously extended to Gloucester may also be repaid. The merger plan is subject to due diligence and approvals from shareholders and regulators. The use and size of the cash proceeds have yet to be determined.