(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
-- We have raised our sovereign ratings on Azerbaijan to 'BBB-/A-3' from
'BB+/B'.
-- We are therefore raising our rating on 100% government-owned State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to 'BB+' from 'BB', in line with our
methodology for government-related entities.
-- We continue to assess SOCAR's stand-alone credit profile at 'bb' and
see the likelihood of government support as extremely high, given the
company's critical role in the oil-driven economy and its very strong links
with the government.
-- The stable outlook mirrors that on Azerbaijan.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its rating on State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.
We upgraded SOCAR because we upgraded the Republic of Azerbaijan
(BBB-/Stable/A-3).