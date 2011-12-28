(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B-' long-term and 'C'
short-term counterparty credit ratings to Russia-based InterProgressBank (IPB). We also assigned
a
'ruBBB' Russia national scale rating. The outlook is stable.
The ratings on IPB reflect its "weak" business position, "weak" capital and
earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding and "adequate"
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) is 'b-'.
Under our bank criteria, we use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Russia is 'bb'.
Our "weak" assessment of IPB's business position is based on the bank's
limited market share and customer franchise, which is focused on small and
midsize enterprises (SMEs) in the Moscow region. With total assets of Russian
ruble (RUB) 15 billion ($500 million) as of Dec. 31, 2010, IPB is a small bank
ranking No. 167 among Russian banks by assets. The bank has a stable core
customer base made up of state organizations, hospitals, and companies
domiciled in the southern administrative district of Moscow.
We project that the bank's risk-adjusted-capital (RAC) ratio before
adjustments for diversification will be about 5% at year-end 2011, taking into
account the capital increase of RUB500 million in February 2011.
We assess IPB's risk position as "moderate" given the bank's rapid loan growth
and high single-name loan concentrations. Loan leverage increased from 35% of
assets at year-end 2010 to 60% as of Oct. 1, 2011, due to a selldown of the
securities portfolio. IPB's funds mainly consist of customer deposits, among
which 65% were corporate and 35% retail as of Nov. 1, 2011. A high portion of
corporate funds are demand accounts (about 70%), which is mitigated, in our
view, by the stable historical customer base.
The issuer credit rating includes no uplift for extraordinary external
support, either from shareholders or the government. In our view, the bank has
"low" systemic importance in Russia's banking sector.
The stable outlook balances our view of the bank's limited customer franchise
and rapid loan growth, given the recently increased capital and a stable
customer base.
We would consider a positive rating action if the bank strengthens its
business position, improves its capital adequacy above a 5% RAC ratio through
additional capital injections and/or retained earnings, while maintaining
adequate asset quality and stable funding.
We would consider a negative rating action if the Russian financial market
deteriorates, if the bank lends significantly to related parties, if
single-party loan concentrations increase, if asset quality deteriorates, or
if capital adequacy deteriorates with the RAC ratio dropping below 3%.
Deterioration in funding and liquidity, either through a significant outflow
of deposits or a reduction in the proportion of liquid assets to total assets
could also trigger a negative rating action.
