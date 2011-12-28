BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Group announced appointment of Michel Perera as Chief Investment Officer
Dec 28 Shuaa Capital psc (Shuaa)
* Moody's downgrades ratings of Shuaa Capital to Ba3 from Ba2 and placed on review for downgrade
LONDON, Feb 7 British banking executives and security experts are growing frustrated at the dearth of information available more than three months after 2.5 million pounds ($3.09 million) was stolen from Tesco Bank in the UK's biggest financial cyber heist.
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.