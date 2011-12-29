(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Italian insurance group Fondiaria-SAI SpA's (Fondiaria-SAI, or the "group") risk-adjusted capital adequacy has, in our view, weakened to a level not commensurate with a rating in the 'BB' category, following announced underwriting and investment-related losses for full year 2011. Fondiaria-SAI has also announced it expects its Solvency 1 margin to fall to around 90% at year-end 2011.

-- We understand Fondiaria-SAI intends to execute a capital increase of EUR600 million to EUR750 million in first-half 2012.

-- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term ratings on group members Fondiaria-SAI SpA and its core subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni SpA to 'B' from 'BB+' and placing those the ratings on CreditWatch developing.

-- The CreditWatch developing implications reflect the possibility that we could lower, affirm, or raise the ratings on Fondiaria-SAI SpA and Milano Assicurazioni SpA.

-- The CreditWatch developing action takes into account the potential upside from the capital increase.

-- The downside rating risk stems from potential regulatory intervention if the group fails to successfully implement the proposed capital increase. Additional downside risk could arise if the difficult operating and financial environments were to lead to a further deterioration in Fondiaria-SAI's credit profile.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA and its core subsidiary Milano Assicurazioni SpA to 'B' from 'BB+'. At the same time, we placed those ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications.

The multinotch downgrade reflects our view of the sharp deterioration in Fondiaria-SAI's regulatory solvency and capital adequacy at year-end 2011, because of substantial yearend 2011 losses. The deterioration is, in our view, substantially beyond the previous negative trend, which had resulted in the downgrade of Fondiaria-SAI SpA and Milano Assicurazioni SpA to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', and their placement on CreditWatch with negative implications on Nov. 15, 2011.

Fondiaria-SAI's solvency and financial profile deteriorated according to its Dec. 23, 2011, announcement that it will likely report a group net loss of EUR925 million at year-end 2011. The group indicated that the loss stems from further reserve strengthening and write-downs on equities, bonds, and property and stated that it would likely result in a Solvency 1 margin at around 90% at the same date.

The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the uncertainty on Fondiaria-SAI's financial and business profiles, particularly because it will likely undertake restructuring after the severe losses. At the same time, we understand that Fondiaria-SAI intends to raise capital within the next six months to comply with solvency regulatory requirements.

The CreditWatch developing action reflects the possibility that we could lower, affirm, or raise the ratings on Fondiaria-SAI SpA and Milano Assicurazioni SpA, depending on whether the capital increase is completed successfully and on our view of how Fondiaria-SAI's financial profile evolves in a volatile environment. We believe that there are significant uncertainties regarding the successful completion of the capital increase of up to EUR750 million, in light of Fondiaria-SAI's performances to date, the capital increase it completed earlier this year, and the currently difficult financial markets.

We expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch developing placements on Fondiaria-SAI SpA and Milano Assicurazioni SpA within the next three months, when we anticipate more information on the likelihood of the successful execution of the capital increase at Fondiaria-SAI will be available.

The CreditWatch resolutions also depend on the organizational developments at Fondiaria-SAI and the actions which it would likely undertake to reduce the potential for capital erosion in the future. We could lower the ratings on Fondiaria-SAI SpA and Milano Assicurazioni SpA should the proposed capital increase not materialize, should we come to the view that there is an increasing risk of regulatory intervention, or should the group continue to struggle in the current tough operating and financial environment.

Conversely, we could raise the ratings to the 'BB' range if the capital increase is successfully completed, therefore resulting in a material improvement in capital adequacy and regulatory solvency, and if we believe that group is unlikely to post further unexpected material technical or financial losses.

