Dec 29 -
-- We lowered our long-term ratings on Italian marine
insurer SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni
pA's (SIAT) parent, Fondiaria-SAI SpA, to 'B' from
'BB+' and placed them on CreditWatch developing earlier today.
-- According to our criteria, we cap our ratings on SIAT at
the same level as those on its parent.
-- Consequently, we are lowering the long-term ratings on
SIAT to 'B' from 'BB+' and placing them on CreditWatch
developing.
-- At the same time, we are revising our assessment of
SIAT's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bbb-',
primarily reflecting our opinion that its business profile is
weakening.
-- The CreditWatch developing reflects that we could lower,
affirm, or raise the ratings on SIAT, based on the resolution of
the CreditWatch on Fondiaria-SAI.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its
financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on
Italy-based marine insurer SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e
Riassicurazioni pA (SIAT) to 'B' from 'BB+' and placed them on
CreditWatch with developing implications. At the same time we
revised our assessment of SIAT's stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) SIAT to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.
The multinotch downgrade and CreditWatch developing
placement on SIAT follow those of its parent, Italian insurer
Fondiaria-SAI SpA (Fondiaria-SAI) earlier today (see
"Fondiaria-SAI And Core Subsidiary Lowered To 'B' On
Underwriting, Investment Losses, And Weakened Solvency; On Watch
Dev"). Because we consider SIAT as a non-strategically important
subsidiary to its parent under our criteria, we cap the ratings
on SIAT at the same level as those on Fondiaria-SAI. SIAT's
ratings do not benefit from any notch of uplift for parent
support.
The CreditWatch developing action reflects the possibility
that we could lower, affirm, or raise the ratings on SIAT,
depending on the resolution of the CreditWatch status of
Fondiaria-SAI.
Our assessment of SIAT's SACP mainly reflects our perception
of SIAT's weakened business profile and financial flexibility in
the recent months. We believe that SIAT's competitive position
is likely to be impaired by further agency pruning at
Fondiaria-SAI group level, still high competition in the Italian
marine market, and our anticipation of likely declines in its
broker-driven business. We therefore expect SIAT's gross
premiums written to fall more than 5% in 2012, after a likely
3%-5% decrease in 2011.
SIAT's financial flexibility has also weakened lasting
recent months, in our view. Negatively weighing on our
assessment is SIAT's reduced earnings generation capacity, owing
to the volatile performance of its investment portfolio in the
current adverse market environment and likely asset write-downs
at year-end 2011. Adding to our concerns on SIAT is the
prolonged strain on Fondiaria-SAI's financial profile, which we
believe is likely to negatively affect SIAT's creditworthiness.
We intend to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement on
SIAT at the same time as that on Fondiaria-SAI. We will aim to
resolve the CreditWatch status of Fondiaria-SAI within the next
three months, when we anticipate more information on the
likelihood of the successful execution of the capital increase
at Fondiaria-SAI will be available. A change in the ratings on
Fondiaria-SAI would prompt a similar rating action on SIAT.
