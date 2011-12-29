(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Following Benin's presidential and legislative elections in 2011, the political context is favorable for implementing needed structural reforms.

-- The economy is rebounding after two years of weak growth due to the global economic crisis and devastating floods in 2010.

-- Benin's fiscal debt burden is low, but we see a risk of fiscal slippage, because spending demands are increasing.

-- We are affirming our 'B/B' ratings on Benin.

-- The stable outlook balances our view of Benin's limited prosperity, and lack of monetary and fiscal flexibility with our expectation that Benin's government debt burden will not increase significantly over the medium term.

The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'BBB-'. The T&C assessment reflects our view of the likelihood that the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) would restrict access to foreign exchange needed for debt service.

Our ratings on Benin are constrained Benin's per capita income, which, at US$712 in 2010, is lower than peers'. The ratings are further constrained by Benin's narrow economic base, sizable current account deficits, sensitivity to terms of trade fluctuations, and limited fiscal flexibility.

The ratings are supported by Benin's low fiscal debt burden after it received debt relief from bilateral and multilateral creditors in the context of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries and Multilateral Debt Relief initiatives. The ratings are also supported by Benin's long track record of political stability, and a more reform-friendly context after this year's presidential and legislative elections.

The stable outlook balances our view of Benin's limited prosperity and lack of monetary and fiscal flexibility with our expectation that Benin's government debt burden will not increase significantly over the medium term, partly because deficits will continue to be financed by donor flows.

If income levels and public finances were to improve substantially, we could raise the ratings on Benin, although we view this as unlikely over the medium term.

Conversely, if the reform momentum stalled, if fiscal consolidation failed to materialize, if donor flows ebbed, or if renewed piracy attacks in the Gulf of Guinea disrupted activity at the Port of Cotonou, the ratings could come under pressure.

