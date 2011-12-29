(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to GC FTPYME UNNIM 1's class AG and AS notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed borrowers.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings to GC FTPYME UNNIM 1, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class AG and AS notes (see list below).

The transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed borrowers, originated by Caixa d'Estalvis de Sabadell (Caixa Sabadell; not rated), Caixa d'Estalvis de Terrassa, (Caixa Terrassa; not rated), Caixa d'Estalvis Comarcal de Manlleu (Caixa Manlleu; not rates), and UNNIM Caixa (UNNIM Caixa; not rated).

In July 2011, we saw the creation of Unnim Banc, S.A. to provide banking and financial services after the recapitalization process of UNNIM Caixa. This was part of the "Fondo de Restructuracion Ordenada Bancaria" (FROB)--the restructuring of Spain's savings bank system. UNNIM Banc will act as servicer.

The main features of the transaction are:

-- The issuer is established as a Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos. The transaction features a reserve fund that provides protection exclusively to the class AG and AS notes.

-- The transaction has different sellers. We received performance data from Caixa Terrassa, Caixa Manlleu, and UNNIM Caixa ("Unnim") in a consolidated way. We also received performance data for Caixa Sabadell's eligible portfolio. The transaction pool comprises unsecured loans originated by Caixa Sabadell, as well as secured and unsecured loans originated by Caixa Terrassa, Caixa Manlleu, and Unnim.

-- The exposure of each portfolio in the preliminary pool that we analyzed was as follows: 42.38% exposure to Caixa Sabadell's unsecured loans, 27.53% to Unnim's unsecured loans, and 30.09% to Unnim's secured loans.

-- A subordinated loan fully funds the reserve fund. The initial level of the reserve fund is 10% of the initial collateral balance. Fifty per cent of the reserve fund is deposited in the treasury account held at Caixabank S.A. (A/Watch Neg/A-1); the remaining 50% is deposited in an account at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; A+/Watch Neg/A-1).

-- The transaction has an interest swap and the swap counterparty is Caixabank.

-- The special-purpose entity (SPE) pays interest collection to the swap counterparty and receives a weighted-average coupon on the notes plus 0.75% based on the outstanding performing balance of the collateral plus servicer fees if the transaction substitutes the servicer.

-- The transaction documents define the performing balance of the collateral as loans current or in arrears for less than 30 days.

-- The servicer has set up a commingling fund equal to two months of collections, as per the servicer report. The commingling fund has been deposited in an account held at Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto; AA-/Watch Neg/ A-1+).

-- As with other Spanish transactions, interest and principal are combined into a single priority of payments. Interest and principal for the class B notes is fully subordinated to the senior notes and paid after the reserve fund has been replenished.

Our analysis indicated the following key risks:

-- Given the observed historical performance of the originator's SME loan book, we defined a base-case default rate for each of the eligible portfolios. Caixa Sabadell's unsecured loans base-case default rate was defined at 9.5%. We also assumed rates of 12% and 22%, respectively, for Caixa Terrassa's, Caixa Manlleu's, and Unnim's unsecured and secured loans. Caixa Terrassa's, Caixa Manlleu's, and Unnim's secured loans performance data is worse than the average performance data of other Spanish SME loan originators.

-- The class AG and AS notes will amortize pro-rata if the proportion of the outstanding balance of non-delinquent loans (plus delinquent loans of up to 90 days, as well as the amounts received from the assets during that period) and the outstanding balance of the class AG and AS notes (plus amounts used from the Kingdom of Spain Guarantee), is less or equal than one. We believe this trigger might be difficult to attain, given the transaction's capital structure.

-- Of the pool, 99.25% is concentrated in the Catalonia region, which is the originator's home market.

-- The pool is not concentrated at the obligor level. The largest borrower and largest 10 borrowers represent 0.76% and 6.16% of the outstanding balance of the pool, respectively.

-- In terms of industry concentration, the issuer granted around 22% of the loans to SMEs and self-employed borrowers from the real estate and construction sector.

Our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class AG and AS notes reflect our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as an analysis of the counterparty legal and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AAA' rating level for these notes.

Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the interest rate swap and treasury account providers to a 'AAA' rating level, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010).

We intend to publish a new issue report on this transaction in due course.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

here.