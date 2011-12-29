(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to GC FTPYME UNNIM 1's class AG
and AS notes.
-- The transaction securitizes a pool of secured and
unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed
borrowers.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA
(sf)' credit ratings to GC FTPYME UNNIM 1, Fondo de Titulizacion
de Activos' class AG and AS notes (see list below).
The transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured
loans granted to Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs)
and self-employed borrowers, originated by Caixa d'Estalvis de
Sabadell (Caixa Sabadell; not rated), Caixa
d'Estalvis de Terrassa, (Caixa Terrassa; not rated),
Caixa d'Estalvis Comarcal de Manlleu (Caixa Manlleu; not rates),
and UNNIM Caixa (UNNIM Caixa; not rated).
In July 2011, we saw the creation of Unnim Banc, S.A. to
provide banking and financial services after the
recapitalization process of UNNIM Caixa. This was part of the
"Fondo de Restructuracion Ordenada Bancaria" (FROB)--the
restructuring of Spain's savings bank system. UNNIM Banc will
act as servicer.
The main features of the transaction are:
-- The issuer is established as a Fondo de Titulizacion de
Activos. The transaction features a reserve fund that provides
protection exclusively to the class AG and AS notes.
-- The transaction has different sellers. We received
performance data from Caixa Terrassa, Caixa Manlleu, and UNNIM
Caixa ("Unnim") in a consolidated way. We also received
performance data for Caixa Sabadell's eligible portfolio. The
transaction pool comprises unsecured loans originated by Caixa
Sabadell, as well as secured and unsecured loans originated by
Caixa Terrassa, Caixa Manlleu, and Unnim.
-- The exposure of each portfolio in the preliminary pool
that we analyzed was as follows: 42.38% exposure to Caixa
Sabadell's unsecured loans, 27.53% to Unnim's unsecured loans,
and 30.09% to Unnim's secured loans.
-- A subordinated loan fully funds the reserve fund. The
initial level of the reserve fund is 10% of the initial
collateral balance. Fifty per cent of the reserve fund is
deposited in the treasury account held at Caixabank S.A.
(A/Watch Neg/A-1); the remaining 50% is deposited in
an account at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
(BBVA; A+/Watch Neg/A-1).
-- The transaction has an interest swap and the swap
counterparty is Caixabank.
-- The special-purpose entity (SPE) pays interest collection
to the swap counterparty and receives a weighted-average coupon
on the notes plus 0.75% based on the outstanding performing
balance of the collateral plus servicer fees if the transaction
substitutes the servicer.
-- The transaction documents define the performing balance
of the collateral as loans current or in arrears for less than
30 days.
-- The servicer has set up a commingling fund equal to two
months of collections, as per the servicer report. The
commingling fund has been deposited in an account held at Banco
Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto; AA-/Watch Neg/ A-1+).
-- As with other Spanish transactions, interest and
principal are combined into a single priority of payments.
Interest and principal for the class B notes is fully
subordinated to the senior notes and paid after the reserve fund
has been replenished.
Our analysis indicated the following key risks:
-- Given the observed historical performance of the
originator's SME loan book, we defined a base-case default rate
for each of the eligible portfolios. Caixa Sabadell's unsecured
loans base-case default rate was defined at 9.5%. We also
assumed rates of 12% and 22%, respectively, for Caixa
Terrassa's, Caixa Manlleu's, and Unnim's unsecured and secured
loans. Caixa Terrassa's, Caixa Manlleu's, and Unnim's secured
loans performance data is worse than the average performance
data of other Spanish SME loan originators.
-- The class AG and AS notes will amortize pro-rata if the
proportion of the outstanding balance of non-delinquent loans
(plus delinquent loans of up to 90 days, as well as the amounts
received from the assets during that period) and the outstanding
balance of the class AG and AS notes (plus amounts used from the
Kingdom of Spain Guarantee), is less or equal than one. We
believe this trigger might be difficult to attain, given the
transaction's capital structure.
-- Of the pool, 99.25% is concentrated in the Catalonia
region, which is the originator's home market.
-- The pool is not concentrated at the obligor level. The
largest borrower and largest 10 borrowers represent 0.76% and
6.16% of the outstanding balance of the pool, respectively.
-- In terms of industry concentration, the issuer granted
around 22% of the loans to SMEs and self-employed borrowers from
the real estate and construction sector.
Our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class AG and AS notes reflect
our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of
the underlying asset pool, as well as an analysis of the
counterparty legal and operational risks of the transaction. Our
analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the
notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks
to a 'AAA' rating level for these notes.
Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents
adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the interest rate
swap and treasury account providers to a 'AAA' rating level, in
line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And
Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published
Dec. 6, 2010).
We intend to publish a new issue report on this transaction
in due course.
