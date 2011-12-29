(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF-UCO DA Dec 2011 -
an ABS transaction - an expected rating as follows:
INR1,150.0m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)';
Outlook Stable
The small business loan pool to be assigned to the purchaser
is originated by Shriram City Union Finance Company Limited
(SCUF, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).
The expected rating addresses the timely payment of interest
and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of
July 2015, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The
rating is based on SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and
recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the
transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the
originator.
The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR1,150.0m, as of
the cut-off date of 30 November 2011. In this transaction, the
credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be provided in
the form of a fixed deposit with an account bank, rated at least
'Fitch A(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1(ind)', in the name of the
originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The
credit enhancement will be equal to 8.75% of outstanding
principal balance, as of 30 November 2011.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model
based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also
analysed historical data to determine the base values of key
variables that would influence the level of expected losses in
this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery
rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate
and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of
credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
