(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 -
Summary analysis -- Solvay S.A. ----------------------------------- 25-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Belgium
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 834437
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Sep-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
24-Aug-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Belgium-based chemical group Solvay S.A. reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and
its "intermediate" financial risk.
We assess the group's business risk profile in the high end of the
satisfactory category. We take into account Solvay's leading global positions
in mature commodity product lines, such as soda ash, hydrogen peroxide,
caustic soda, and a broad range of specialty polymers, and, following the
Rhodia acquisition, the group's heightened presence in high-growth countries
(in Asia and Latin America), and its reduced cyclicality. In our opinion, the
group's profitability is favorable, given its high generation of EBITDA after
maintenance capital expenditures (capex) throughout the industry cycles.
Solvay benefits from its large-scale, vertically integrated plants and its
focus on energy efficiency and cost reductions. Pressure points include
substantial multiyear capex programs to increase capacity and cost efficiency,
and its exposure to industry cyclicality and GDP swings for commodity and
specialty chemicals.
We qualify Solvay's financial risk profile as intermediate, owing to its
fairly prudent financial policy, strong liquidity, and our expectation that
its credit metrics will improve to levels that we would consider commensurate
with the rating by year-end 2013. We view an adjusted ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to debt of at least 35%, with our assumption of a midcycle
EBITDA of about EUR1.8 billion, as commensurate with the rating. Negative
factors include the cyclicality of the group's operating cash flows,
anticipated large capex, which would lead to moderate free operating cash flow
(FOCF) until at least 2013 under our base-case scenario, and high debt
adjustments, notably for pensions.