(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA December
2011-03 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:
INR756.7m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)';
Outlook Stable
INR75.7m second loss credit facility (SLCF): 'Fitch
BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The used and new commercial vehicle and farm equipment loan
pool to be assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram
Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch
AA(ind)'/Stable).
The expected rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the
timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the
scheduled maturity date of September 2017, in accordance with
the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF
addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled
maturity date of September 2017, in accordance with the
transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on
STFCL's origination, servicing, collection and recovery
expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction
and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR756.7m, as of the
cut-off date of 30 November 2011. In this transaction, the
credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be in the form of
a fixed deposit with a bank rated at least 'Fitch
A(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1(ind)', in the name of the originator
with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. Alternatively, it
can also be provided in the form of guarantees by an entity
rated at least 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable. The credit enhancement
will be equal to 14.2% of initial principal outstanding,
consisting of a first loss credit facility of 4.2% and an SLCF
of 10% of the initial principal outstanding.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model
based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also
analysed historical data to determine the base values of key
variables that would influence the level of expected losses in
this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery
rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate
and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of
credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.
A presale report for this transaction will be available
shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchindia.com.