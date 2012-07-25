(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 -
Overview
-- Russia-based metals and mining company Metalloinvest is exposed to the
risks of cyclical commodity markets, sizable debt, and still evolving
corporate governance.
-- It nevertheless has a low cost position, a solid domestic market, high
vertical integration, and a demonstrated willingness to stick to a more
conservative financial policy.
-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to
Metalloinvest.
-- The positive outlook reflects that we could raise the rating over the
next 12-18 months if the company adheres to a moderate financial policy and
retains moderate leverage.
Rating Action
On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-'
long-term corporate credit rating to JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest, a
Russian metals and mining company. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The rating is constrained by the company's exposure to cyclical commodity
markets, its sizable absolute debt resulting from its plan to acquire the 20%
of its own shares currently held by a Russian bank, and still evolving
corporate governance. These constraints are partly offset by Metalloinvest's
solid domestic market position, high vertical integration, and low cost
position. Also supporting the ratings, in our view, are Metalloinvest's
operating results and margins, and its demonstrated willingness to stick to a
more conservative financial policy.
We view Metalloinvest's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk
profile as "significant", under our criteria. In 2011, Metalloinvest reported
adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 billion and adjusted debt of $6.3 billion.
Metalloinvest's ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA decreased to 1.7x in 2011
from 2.0x in 2010, and free operating cash flow notably increased to $2.3
billion in 2011 from $1.1 billion in 2010.
Metalloinvest is a pure commodity player, focusing on iron ore, pellets,
hot-briquetted iron (HBI), and commodity-grade steel. Given increasing
economic uncertainties and planned global capacity additions, we expect some
softening of iron ore prices, and consequently steel prices, by 2013-2014.
Metalloinvest plans to acquire the 20% of its own stake held by JSC VTB Bank
(BBB/Stable/A-3; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). VTB became a financial
investor late in 2011 after the company's former shareholder Vasily Anisimov
disposed of his shares. We believe that for this purpose Metalloinvest has
accumulated $2.5 billion in cash (partly through debt facilities) and invested
them in the short-term promissory notes from VTB, maturing in December 2012,
which would later be exchanged for Metalloinvest's shares. This resulted in a
notable increase in gross debt to $7 billion as of March 31, 2012, according
to our estimates. We nevertheless think that $2.5 billion spending is quite
manageable for Metalloinvest, and that the company should be able to retain a
healthy leverage ratio, with adjusted debt to EBITDA at slightly above 2.0x in
2012 and 2013. This assumes a scenario of EBITDA falling to $2.8 billion in
2012 and to $2.4 billion in 2013, according to our expectation of weaker
commodity markets.
Metalloinvest's corporate governance is still evolving, in our view. It has a
track record of covenant breaches, substantial transactions with related
parties, and several acquisitions financed mostly by debt. The company's
management intends to switch to a more conservative financial policy aimed at
deleveraging, focusing on organic growth, and avoiding large-scale
acquisitions. We note, however, that this policy still has a limited history.
Metalloinvest's solid positions in Russian and Commonwealth of Independent
States' iron ore markets underpin the ratings. Metalloinvest is the
fifth-largest iron ore supplier globally, with a long reserve life. The mining
business contributed 80% of the company's EBITDA in 2011. In addition,
Metalloinvest has access to low-cost energy resources in Russia, as well as
efficient technologies. We furthermore consider that the company will be able
to maintain healthy credit metrics despite increasing global economic
uncertainties, likely weaker demand and pricing of iron ore, and thinner steel
margins.
Over the past 12 months Metalloinvest has in our view made substantial
progress in reinforcing its corporate governance practices and standards,
demonstrating a notably higher transparency to investors through increased
communication and disclosures. It has also adopted a more prudent financial
policy, with a moderate debt leverage threshold of 1.0x-2.0x, a prudent
dividend policy, and more conservative investment policies.
Liquidity
We define Metalloinvest's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We
consider the company's risk management to be generally prudent and its
relations with Russian banks to be sound.
We estimate Metalloinvest's ratio of potential sources to potential uses of
liquidity at over 1.2x for the 24 months from July 1, 2012.
As of July 1, 2012, we estimate Metalloinvest's liquidity needs for the coming
12 months to be about $4.5 billion, comprising:
-- Debt maturities of about $1.4 billion in the 12 months to July 1,
2013, and $1.5 billion in the following 12 months;
-- Capital expenditures of about $0.6 billion; and
-- The acquisition of 20% of its own shares from VTB for approximately
$2.5 billion, which we expect to be closed later in 2012.
We estimate Metalloinvest's liquidity sources to be about $6.7 billion. These
include:
-- Surplus cash of about $100 million, excluding $150 million of cash
that we consider to be tied to operations;
-- Long-term committed credit lines of about $1.5 billion with Sberbank,
available until July 2014, and of about $0.7 billion with OJSC Alfa-Bank
(BB/Positive/B; Russia national scale 'ruAA'), available until November 2013;
-- Ruble-denominated discount promissory notes from VTB Bank totaling
$2.4 billion, maturing in December 2012;
-- Funds from operations (FFO), which we estimate in our base-case credit
scenario at about $1.9 billion, factoring in decreasing prices and margins; and
-- A working capital release, which we estimate will be about $12 million.
We consider that the company's stake in OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
(BBB-/Negative/--; ruAA+) could be an additional source of liquidity if
needed, but we currently view it as a long-term financial investment rather
than a liquidity instrument.
Metalloinvest is subject to maintenance covenants under several of its bank
loan agreements, compared with only incurrence covenants under the bonds. The
strictest of them limit the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.0x and the
interest coverage ratio to not less than 4.0x. We consider the headroom for
the July 1, 2012, test to be robust and believe that will remain so in the
future, with debt to EBITDA closer to 2.0x under our base-case scenario.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects that we could raise the rating on Metalloinvest
in the next 12-18 months. This would depend on the company further
demonstrating its willingness and capacity to adopt more conservative
financial strategies than in the past, retain its debt burden at a comfortable
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.0x, and refrain from substantial,
unexpected, and poorly grounded acquisitions and capital expenditures.
We would revise the outlook to stable if the company fails to maintain a
moderate financial policy or if we see signs that it might engage in more
aggressive financial strategies. This