(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 30 - Fitch Ratings says it is evaluating the effect on Banco Popular Portugal SA's (BPP,
'BBB+'/'F2'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH, mortgage covered bonds)
following the addition of commercial real estate loans to the previously residential mortgage
only cover pool.
Following the addition on 30 December 2011, the cover pool currently comprises
42% residential and 58% commercial mortgage loans, and the available
overcollateralisation (OC) stands at 61.7% while the lowest level of OC observed
in the last 12 months was 47%.
The OH issued by BPP and currently rated 'A-'/ RWN, were maintained on RWN on 1
December 2011 (see 'Fitch Downgrades Three Portuguese Banks' Covered Bonds')
reflecting the RWN on BPP's Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The RWN further
reflects increased expected loss and refinancing costs for the pool of
commercial loans, which will be reflected in a higher OC supporting any given
rating. The level of OC supporting the assigned rating was of 47% before the
addition. The agency is currently recalculating this level. The updated level
and potential impact on the ratings, if any, will be published in a separate
press release in due course.
There are EUR515m outstanding covered bonds under the BPP OH programme.