Dec 30 - Fitch Ratings says it is evaluating the effect on Banco Popular Portugal SA's (BPP, 'BBB+'/'F2'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)) Obrigacoes Hipotecarias (OH, mortgage covered bonds) following the addition of commercial real estate loans to the previously residential mortgage only cover pool.

Following the addition on 30 December 2011, the cover pool currently comprises 42% residential and 58% commercial mortgage loans, and the available overcollateralisation (OC) stands at 61.7% while the lowest level of OC observed in the last 12 months was 47%.

The OH issued by BPP and currently rated 'A-'/ RWN, were maintained on RWN on 1 December 2011 (see 'Fitch Downgrades Three Portuguese Banks' Covered Bonds') reflecting the RWN on BPP's Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The RWN further reflects increased expected loss and refinancing costs for the pool of commercial loans, which will be reflected in a higher OC supporting any given rating. The level of OC supporting the assigned rating was of 47% before the addition. The agency is currently recalculating this level. The updated level and potential impact on the ratings, if any, will be published in a separate press release in due course.

There are EUR515m outstanding covered bonds under the BPP OH programme.