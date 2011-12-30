(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that,
following a review under its revised bank criteriapublished on
Nov. 9, 2011, it upgraded the unsolicited counterparty ratings
on two banks and affirmed the unsolicited counterparty ratings
on five banks in Asia. All ratings were then withdrawn due to
low level of market interest. We also withdrew our bank
fundamental strength ratings on these banks, where applicable,
and all the ratings on securities issued by these banks.
Standard & Poor's no longer has unsolicited ratings on any Asian
bank.
AFFIRMED
Dah Sing Bank Ltd. (Hong Kong; BBB+/Stable/A-2; cnA+/cnA-1)
Bank of Baroda (India; BBB-/Stable/A-3)
Canara Bank (India; BBB-/Stable/A-3)
Hong Leong Bank Bhd. (Malaysia; BBB+/Stable/A-2)
PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk. (Indonesia;
BB+/Positive/B)
UPGRADED
To From
Banco De Oro Unibank Inc. (Philippines)
BB/Positive/B BB-/Stable/B
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Philippines)
BB/Positive/B BB-/Stable/B
We upgraded Banco De Oro Unibank Inc. (BDO) and Metropolitan
Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) to 'BB/B' from 'BB-/B'. The
positive outlook reflected the outlook on the sovereign rating
on the Philippines (foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local
currency BB+/Positive/B; ASEAN scale axBBB+/axA-2). We also
raised the issue rating on BDO's senior unsecured debt to 'BB'
from 'BB-'; and the issue ratings on BDO's and Metrobank's
subordinated debt to 'B+' from 'B'. In accordance with our
updated hybrid criteria, we also affirmed the rating on
Metrobank's perpetual capital securities at 'B-'.
The 'BB' rating on BDO reflected the bank's 'bb' anchor and
our view of the bank's "strong" business position, "weak"
capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity. At the time of the
withdrawal, BDO's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) was 'bb-'.
Our ratings on Metrobank reflected the bank's 'bb' anchor and
our view of the bank's "adequate" business position, "moderate"
capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above average"
funding, and "adequate" liquidity. At the time of withdrawal,
Metrobank's SACP was 'bb-'. The counterparty credit ratings on
BDO and Metrobank were one notch higher than their SACP,
reflecting their "high" systemic importance in the Philippines
and our assessment of the Philippines government as "highly
supportive".
