-- On Dec. 30, 2011, the Standard group, which offers protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance, reorganized its group structure. Previously, it operated as four sister companies and a captive reinsurer; it will now have an unrated holding company, two operating subsidiaries, and a captive reinsurer.

-- We are assigning a financial strength rating of 'A' to the captive reinsurer, Standard Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd. (Standard Re). We consider Standard Re to be core to the Standard P&I Group.

-- We are withdrawing our financial strength ratings from The Standard Steamship P&I Protection and Indemnity Association (Bermuda) Ltd. (Standard Bermuda), which will become the new holding company, and The Standard Steamship P&I Protection and Indemnity Association (London) Ltd. (Standard London) After the group reorganization, effective today, these companies will no longer directly write insurance business. Standard London will, in due course, be wound up.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the club will maintain its very strong competitive position and financial flexibility.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'A' financial strength rating from The Standard Steamship Owners' P&I Assn. (Bermuda) Ltd. (Standard Bermuda) and our 'A-' financial strength rating from The Standard Steamship Owners' P&I Assn. (London) Ltd. (Standard London). At the same time, we assigned a financial strength rating of 'A' to Standard Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd. The outlook is stable.

Protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance specialist, the Standard group, today reorganized its group structure. We previously rated four companies within the Standard group, each a member of the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs (IG):

-- Standard Bermuda,

-- Standard London,

-- The Standard Steamship Owners' P&I Assn. (Europe) Ltd. (Standard Europe), and

-- The Standard Steamship Owners' P&I Assn. (Asia) Ltd. (Standard Asia).

Under the new group structure, Standard Bermuda and Standard London will cease to write insurance business. We are therefore withdrawing the insurer financial strength ratings from these entities. The business they previously underwrote will be transferred to Standard Europe, as will the associated liabilities and matching assets. Standard Bermuda will become the group holding company.

We will continue to rate Standard Europe and Standard Asia.

Standard Re is incorporated in Bermuda. It acts as a captive reinsurer for Standard Europe and Standard Asia and receives a 90% quota share of their business. It does not write any extra-group business, nor do we expect it to. We consider Standard Re to be "core" to the group as it is central to the group's operations and strategy. Indeed, Standard Re holds 80% of the group's investments.

We will continue to rate the Standard group on a consolidated basis. The rating on Standard Re will, in future, move in line with those on Standard Europe and Standard Asia.

The stable outlook on the three rated group entities reflects our expectation that the club will maintain its very strong competitive position and financial flexibility. We expect that further reserve releases from prior years will contribute again to the result.

We expect capitalization at a group level and that of Standard Re on a stand-alone basis to remain strong. Investment losses remain the likeliest cause of a negative rating action, although investment risk is lower than it was before 2009. The group enjoys a high rating for a traditional P&I club and we do not expect to raise the rating in the medium term.

