(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 30 -
-- On Dec. 30, 2011, the Standard group, which offers
protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance, reorganized its group
structure. Previously, it operated as four sister companies and
a captive reinsurer; it will now have an unrated holding
company, two operating subsidiaries, and a captive reinsurer.
-- We are assigning a financial strength rating of 'A' to
the captive reinsurer, Standard Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd.
(Standard Re). We consider Standard Re to be core to the
Standard P&I Group.
-- We are withdrawing our financial strength ratings from
The Standard Steamship P&I Protection and Indemnity Association
(Bermuda) Ltd. (Standard Bermuda), which will become the new
holding company, and The Standard Steamship P&I Protection and
Indemnity Association (London) Ltd. (Standard London) After the
group reorganization, effective today, these companies will no
longer directly write insurance business. Standard London will,
in due course, be wound up.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the club
will maintain its very strong competitive position and financial
flexibility.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'A'
financial strength rating from The Standard Steamship Owners'
P&I Assn. (Bermuda) Ltd. (Standard Bermuda) and our 'A-'
financial strength rating from The Standard Steamship Owners'
P&I Assn. (London) Ltd. (Standard London). At the same time, we
assigned a financial strength rating of 'A' to Standard
Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd. The outlook is stable.
Protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance specialist, the
Standard group, today reorganized its group structure. We
previously rated four companies within the Standard group, each
a member of the International Group of Protection and Indemnity
Clubs (IG):
-- Standard Bermuda,
-- Standard London,
-- The Standard Steamship Owners' P&I Assn. (Europe) Ltd.
(Standard Europe), and
-- The Standard Steamship Owners' P&I Assn. (Asia) Ltd.
(Standard Asia).
Under the new group structure, Standard Bermuda and Standard
London will cease to write insurance business. We are therefore
withdrawing the insurer financial strength ratings from these
entities. The business they previously underwrote will be
transferred to Standard Europe, as will the associated
liabilities and matching assets. Standard Bermuda will become
the group holding company.
We will continue to rate Standard Europe and Standard Asia.
Standard Re is incorporated in Bermuda. It acts as a captive
reinsurer for Standard Europe and Standard Asia and receives a
90% quota share of their business. It does not write any
extra-group business, nor do we expect it to. We consider
Standard Re to be "core" to the group as it is central to the
group's operations and strategy. Indeed, Standard Re holds 80%
of the group's investments.
We will continue to rate the Standard group on a
consolidated basis. The rating on Standard Re will, in future,
move in line with those on Standard Europe and Standard Asia.
The stable outlook on the three rated group entities
reflects our expectation that the club will maintain its very
strong competitive position and financial flexibility. We expect
that further reserve releases from prior years will contribute
again to the result.
We expect capitalization at a group level and that of
Standard Re on a stand-alone basis to remain strong. Investment
losses remain the likeliest cause of a negative rating action,
although investment risk is lower than it was before 2009. The
group enjoys a high rating for a traditional P&I club and we do
not expect to raise the rating in the medium term.
