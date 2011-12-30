(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 30 - Fitch Ratings says that the support extended this week to property developer Aldar
demonstrates that contingent liabilities remain a risk to Abu Dhabi's balance sheet. But the
emirate will not be subjected to as severe a strain as in 2008 and 2009, when its strong balance
sheet enabled it to deal with such contingencies, despite much lower oil prices than today.
IMF stress tests suggest that further solvency support for the emirate's banks
will probably not be needed. In addition, we believe that there are limits to
the amount of further support Dubai might require, as it has better identified
its core liabilities and no longer seeks to prop up its entire public sector.
This is in contrast to 2008-2009, when sharply lower oil prices and negative
returns for sovereign wealth funds coincided with capital injections for Abu
Dhabi's banks, and to bolster Dubai.
Abu Dhabi's balance sheet remains exceptionally strong, and at current oil
prices foreign asset growth should pick up to over 10%. As we said in September,
"foreign assets provide a substantial cushion to absorb most conceivable
economic or oil price shocks."
Fitch rates Abu Dhabi 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. When we affirmed the rating in
September, we noted that contingent liabilities from state-owned enterprises
(SOEs) were the main threat to the sovereign balance sheet, and that although
SOE borrowing had fallen sharply since 2009, overall SOE debt had continued to
increase.
Abu Dhabi has made clear its intention to support its flagship SOEs. Our
assumption that strategically important, state-owned entities will be supported
in times of need is reflected in our ratings of Mubadala Development Company
PJSC, Tourism Development & Investment Company, and International
Petroleum Investment Company PJSC's, which are aligned with Abu Dhabi's sovereign
rating.
Aldar is neither wholly state owned nor a majority-owned government-related
entity. It is minority state owned via Mubadala. But this week the government of
Abu Dhabi announced a second support package, in the form of asset purchases and
debt relief, worth around AED16.8bn (USD4.6bn). It takes the total size of
government assistance this year to AED36bn, and confirms Abu Dhabi's willingness
and ability to support strategically important companies in which it has a
stake. Aldar is responsible for various priority infrastructure and real estate
projects.