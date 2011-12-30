(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its
long-term rating component on City Of Logansport, Ind.'s $6
million exempt facilities revenue bonds series 2006 (for the
Andersons Clymers Ethanol LLC project)due Dec. 1, 2036, to 'AA-'
from 'A' and withdrew its 'A-1' short-term rating component
following the replacement of the letter of credit (LOC) that
Bank of the West ('A/A-1') had provided with a new LOC
from CoBank ACB ('AA-/NR').
The 'AA-/NR' rating reflects our opinion of the credit
support that CoBank ACB provides in the form of an irrevocable
direct-pay LOC. Under the LOC, CoBank ACB fully supports all
bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the weekly
interest rate reset mode (the weekly rate mode). Therefore, our
rating applies only during this rate mode. If the bonds are
converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw our
rating.
The 'AA-' long-term component of our rating is based on our
long-term issuer credit rating on CoBank ACB and addresses full
and timely payments of interest and principal when the
bondholders have not exercised the put option. The short-term
component of our rating on the bonds typically would address
full and timely payments of interest and principal when the
bondholders have exercised the put option. However, we withdrew
our short-term component of the rating on the bonds because we
do not have a short-term issuer credit rating on CoBank ACB.
Therefore, our rating on the bonds does not address the put
option.
In view of the series 2006 bond structure, changes to our
rating on the weekly rate bonds can result from, among other
things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments
to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the
bonds as long as they are in a weekly rate mode and the LOC has
not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these
conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the
bonds.
