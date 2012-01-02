(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 02 -
-- India-based IDFC has a strong capital and earnings profile, a strong
management team, and adequate credit risk management.
-- The company has a moderate market position and relatively high market
risk emanating from equity investment.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term
counterparty credit ratings to IDFC.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's superior risk
management practices will limit the inherent asset side risk stemming from
lending to the infrastructure sector.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB-' long-term and
'A-3' short-term counterparty credit ratings to India-based Infrastructure Development Finance
Company Ltd. (IDFC). The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.
"The ratings on IDFC reflect the company's strong capital and earnings
profile, strong management, and adequate credit risk management," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Geeta Chugh. "IDFC's moderate market position
and higher market risk emanating from equity investments constrain the
ratings."
High internal accruals, measured growth, and conservative policies
characterize IDFC's strong capitalization. The company's ratio of adjusted
total equity to assets of 20% is higher than the industry average. Its high
earnings, with return on assets of more than 2.5% over the past five years,
and a modest dividend payout ratio of about 25% support strong internal
accruals. While we expect IDFC's capital ratio to decline over the next three
years due to the company's growth, we believe the ratio will remain strong.
IDFC's high margins, healthy fee income, and low operating and credit costs
bolster its strong earnings. The company's high net interest margins reflect
the high yield on its infrastructure loans, its competitive borrowing costs,
and low gearing. IFDC's fee income is high and well diversified across loans,
asset management, investment banking, and institutional broking. In addition,
the company's capital gains from principal investments are high, which will
bring volatility in earnings. The company has lean operations and a small
network. Its operating costs are therefore low and form only 20% of its
revenue (net of interest expense). IDFC's credit costs have been low, and
reflect its adequate credit risk management and unseasoned loan book.
"We expect IDFC's margins to come under pressure in the medium term, as the
infrastructure sector matures in India, though earnings will remain high,"
said Ms. Chugh.
IDFC has an experienced and conservative management team. The company's
management has adopted prudent policies with respect to capital, liquidity,
and risk management. While IDFC has grown through acquisitions of asset
management and broking businesses in the past, these acquisitions have been
small in size and synergistic. We expect IDFC to maintain conservative capital
ratios, prudent underwriting standards, and adequate asset quality even as it
expands.
The company's credit risk is adequate and reflects its superior risk
management practices, which limit the inherent high risks in infrastructure
projects. While IDFC has a narrow focus on infrastructure lending, as of March
2011, it has diversified its exposure within the unrelated segments of energy
(46%), transportation (29%), and telecom (16%). Moreover, over half of the
firm's project loan exposure is already operational. We consider such projects
as having lower risk than those under construction.
IDFC has also contained its exposure to relatively riskier segments of
independent power projects linked to natural gas and domestic coal (7% as of
Sept. 30, 2011) and greenfield toll roads. As of March 31, 2011, the company
has only 0.2% gross nonperforming loans and 0.1% net nonperforming loans.
These ratios are superior to financial sector peers' and reflect the company's
superior risk management and high share of unseasoned loans. We expect IDFC's
nonperforming assets to increase with seasoning, reflecting the inherent risks
in infrastructure project lending. Nevertheless, they should remain within
reasonable limits.
"IDFC is exposed to higher market risk because it has high equity holdings,
largely in the infrastructure sector," said Ms. Chugh. While the company is
limiting its exposure to direct equity and preference shares, it will continue
to make investments through seed investments in venture funds.
IDFC is almost entirely dependent on wholesale markets for funding. The
company has diversified its funding profile across domestic bond markets,
external commercial borrowings, and rupee loans. IDFC is further diversifying
its funding base by issuing retail long-term infrastructure bonds. These
account for 4% of IDFC's borrowings and the company expects this share to
increase moderately over the next two years.
The company's assets and liabilities are well matched, and inflows exceed
outflows. IDFC manages its outflows for the next 60-90 days by drawing down
credit and these funds are in the interim period redeployed to treasury to
reduce negative cost of carry. IDFC's treasury assets were high at 13% of
total assets as of March 31, 2011.
IDFC is one of the smaller financial institutions in India. Its key
competitors include commercial banks and other infrastructure finance
companies. Commercial banks have an advantage by way of lower funding costs
and ability to give large-ticket loans. Nevertheless, IDFC has been able to
compete well in the private sector infrastructure development because of its
expertise in understanding the risks in the sector, its ability to syndicate
loans, and by providing diverse services to customers.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IDFC's superior risk
management practices will limit the inherent asset side risk that comes from
lending to the infrastructure sector. We could lower the ratings if the
company's asset quality and capital weaken substantially. Conversely, we could
upgrade IDFC if the company's business position improves.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004