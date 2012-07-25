(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 -
Overview
-- Kazakhstan-based JSC Delta Bank's aggressive loan growth is putting
pressure on the bank's capital position.
-- This is balanced by consistently good asset quality in a domestic
context, improving financial performance, and plans by shareholders to provide
additional capital support.
-- We are consequently affirming our 'B' long-term and 'B' short-term
counterparty credit ratings on the bank.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the bank's
financial profile will remain stable over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On July 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Kazakhstan-based
JSC Delta Bank. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'kzBB+' Kazakhstan national scale rating.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that Delta Bank's financial profile remains
in line with our previous expectations, despite rapid loan growth. The bank's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'b'.