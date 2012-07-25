(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Grotech Landscape Developers Private
Limited (GLDPL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.
The rating is constrained by GLDPL's small size of operations and low-margin
nature of business. In FY11 (year end March), revenue was INR217m (FY10: INR55m)
and EBITDA margin was 3.3% (3.7%). Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue
of INR260m and EBITDA margin of 4.4%.
The ratings are also constrained by the nascent and unorganised state of the
domestic landscaping industry, which comprise several small local companies. The
industry is also highly vulnerable to an economic downturn, and hence GLDPL
could face difficulties in attracting new clients. The company's unexecuted
confirmed order book as on 31 March 2012 was only 0.81x its FY12 revenue (FY11:
0.85x).
The ratings are, however, supported by over 20 years of experience of GLDPL and
its team in the industry. The ratings also reflect GLDPL's comfortable debt
service parameters as reflected by its low net financial leverage (net adjusted
debt/EBITDA) of 0.98x in FY11 (FY12 (provisional): 0.21x). The company's debt
comprises only working capital limits, of which a majority are non-fund-based
facilities that are used to provide bank guarantees. GLDPL has also demonstrated
its ability to complete projects satisfactorily and obtain repeat orders from
clients.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include significant growth in operating revenue and order
book without significant deterioration in credit metrics.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include adjusted net debt/EBITDA above 2x on a sustained
basis.
Grotech Landscape Developers was established in August 2008 and provides all
landscaping services under one roof, from design and development of office
complexes and plant sites to their maintenance. Its main clients are corporate
entities.
GLDPL's bank facilities have assigned the following ratings:
- INR70m non-fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch
BB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'
- INR15m fund-based working capital limits: National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'
and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'