(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 03 -

-- AIA Group completed the restructuring and transfer of operations of its branch in Singapore to AIA Singapore on Jan. 1, 2012.

-- We consider AIA Singapore to be a core entity of the group.

-- We are assigning our 'AA-' local currency long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to AIA Singapore.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that AIA Singapore will maintain its strong business position and core status.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'AA-' local currency long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to AIA Singapore Pte. Ltd. The outlook is stable.

"The rating on AIA Singapore reflects our view that the company has a core status for the AIA Group, based on the strategic importance of its operations in this region," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "We have therefore equalized the rating on AIA Singapore with that on AIA Group companies."

The group completed the restructuring and transfer of its branch operations in Singapore to AIA Singapore on Jan. 1, 2012.

The rating also reflects AIA Singapore's very strong competitive position in Singapore and robust financial profile. On Nov. 8, 2011, the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a composite insurance license to AIA Singapore. The group received approval from the Singapore high court at the end of October 2011 for the transfer following a public notification period of one month.

AIA Singapore accounts for 11% of annualized new premiums and 16% of the AIA Group's after-tax profits as of May 31, 2011, supporting our view of the company's core status in the group. The company is closely aligned to the group strategy and is integrated operationally. We expect AIA Singapore to maintain its very strong competitive position in Singapore, supported by its strong branding and highly developed agency distribution. The company has a long history of operations in Singapore.

"We expect AIA Singapore to continue to pursue a profitable underwriting strategy with a product range that helps it to remain one of the leading new business writers in Singapore," said Mr. Clarkson.

The company inherited a large in-force book of business after the restructuring. AIA Singapore's tied agency distribution is well suited to its strategy to focus on selling protection products. Currently, agencies dominate distribution, but AIA Singapore is developing other channels, including bancassurance and direct selling.

AIA Singapore's financial profile is likely to remain robust, underpinned by its strong capitalization, high-quality earnings, and the prudent investment profile of its predominantly high-quality Singapore investments. The company's earnings have been strong over the past two years due to a growing annualized new premium base and improving new-business margins under the existing branch operations. AIA Singapore's profitable in-force book of business supports the company's earnings. AIA Singapore's investment portfolio consists of mainly high-quality Singapore government and corporate fixed interest bonds.

We anticipate that AIA Singapore's capitalization will remain strong with capital at more than twice the regulatory minimum solvency requirement as of the transfer date. We expect AIA Singapore's capitalization to moderately strengthen over the next few years.

"The stable outlook reflects our belief that AIA Singapore will maintain its strong business position and core status in the AIA Group," said Mr. Clarkson. "The outlook also reflects our expectation that AIA Singapore will maintain strong capitalization."

We may raise the ratings on AIA Singapore if we take the same action on AIA Group companies. We could lower the ratings if AIA Singapore's asset and liability profile deteriorates materially or we lower the rating on AIA Group companies.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009