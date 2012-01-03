(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 03 -
-- AIA Group completed the restructuring and transfer of operations of
its branch in Singapore to AIA Singapore on Jan. 1, 2012.
-- We consider AIA Singapore to be a core entity of the group.
-- We are assigning our 'AA-' local currency long-term counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings to AIA Singapore.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that AIA Singapore will maintain
its strong business position and core status.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'AA-' local currency
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to AIA Singapore
Pte. Ltd. The outlook is stable.
"The rating on AIA Singapore reflects our view that the company has a core
status for the AIA Group, based on the strategic importance of its operations
in this region," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Clarkson. "We have
therefore equalized the rating on AIA Singapore with that on AIA Group
companies."
The group completed the restructuring and transfer of its branch operations in
Singapore to AIA Singapore on Jan. 1, 2012.
The rating also reflects AIA Singapore's very strong competitive position in
Singapore and robust financial profile. On Nov. 8, 2011, the Monetary
Authority of Singapore issued a composite insurance license to AIA Singapore.
The group received approval from the Singapore high court at the end of
October 2011 for the transfer following a public notification period of one
month.
AIA Singapore accounts for 11% of annualized new premiums and 16% of the AIA
Group's after-tax profits as of May 31, 2011, supporting our view of the
company's core status in the group. The company is closely aligned to the
group strategy and is integrated operationally. We expect AIA Singapore to
maintain its very strong competitive position in Singapore, supported by its
strong branding and highly developed agency distribution. The company has a
long history of operations in Singapore.
"We expect AIA Singapore to continue to pursue a profitable underwriting
strategy with a product range that helps it to remain one of the leading new
business writers in Singapore," said Mr. Clarkson.
The company inherited a large in-force book of business after the
restructuring. AIA Singapore's tied agency distribution is well suited to its
strategy to focus on selling protection products. Currently, agencies dominate
distribution, but AIA Singapore is developing other channels, including
bancassurance and direct selling.
AIA Singapore's financial profile is likely to remain robust, underpinned by
its strong capitalization, high-quality earnings, and the prudent investment
profile of its predominantly high-quality Singapore investments. The company's
earnings have been strong over the past two years due to a growing annualized
new premium base and improving new-business margins under the existing branch
operations. AIA Singapore's profitable in-force book of business supports the
company's earnings. AIA Singapore's investment portfolio consists of mainly
high-quality Singapore government and corporate fixed interest bonds.
We anticipate that AIA Singapore's capitalization will remain strong with
capital at more than twice the regulatory minimum solvency requirement as of
the transfer date. We expect AIA Singapore's capitalization to moderately
strengthen over the next few years.
"The stable outlook reflects our belief that AIA Singapore will maintain its
strong business position and core status in the AIA Group," said Mr. Clarkson.
"The outlook also reflects our expectation that AIA Singapore will maintain
strong capitalization."
We may raise the ratings on AIA Singapore if we take the same action on AIA
Group companies. We could lower the ratings if AIA Singapore's asset and
liability profile deteriorates materially or we lower the rating on AIA Group
companies.
