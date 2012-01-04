Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 04 - Against a backdrop of slower global economic growth, fragile confidence and continued bouts of financial market volatility, Fitch Ratings will host its annual series of European credit outlook events in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Madrid during mid-January.
Entitled, 'Crisis Shapes New Credit Landscape,' the events will feature senior Fitch analysts and, at some events, guest panellists discussing the following themes:
- Sovereigns: economic outlook; understanding the Eurozone crisis; sovereign default and Euro break-up
- Banks: recapitalisation and de-leveraging; implications of funding squeeze; asset quality outlook
- Covered Bonds and Structured Finance: ability to provide sufficient funding to banks in the wake of the collapse of the bank unsecured market; sensitivity to changes in sovereign and bank credit profiles
Full event and online registration details follow below. Members of the press are also welcome to attend these events, but should contact their nearest local Fitch corporate communications contact listed at the end of this press release.
London - Tuesday 10 January
Time: 08:15 - 13:00
Venue: Church House, Dean's Yard, Westminster, London SW1P 3NZ
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: londonevents@fitchratings.com / Tel: +44 20 3530 1356
Frankfurt - Wednesday 11 January
This event is now full so registration has been closed.
Paris - Thursday 12 January
Time: 07.45 - 12.30
Venue: Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche, Paris 75008
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: fitch.parisnews@fitchratings.com / Tel: +33 (0)1 44 29 91 86
Stockholm - Tuesday 17 January
Time: 07:45 - 12:30
Venue: The Grand Hotel, Sodra Blasieholmshammen 8, Stockholm 103 27
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: londonevents@fitchratings.com / Tel: +44 20 3530 1356
Milan - Wednesday 18 January
Time: 08:45 - 12:20
Venue: Sala Assemblee Intesa Sanpaolo, Piazza Belgioioso, 1, Milan
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: Raffaella Gianni, Tel: +39 02 879087217, raffaella.gianni@fitchratings.com
Madrid -Thursday 19 January
Time: 08:30 - 13:45
Venue: Casino de Madrid, C/ Alcal? 15, Madrid 28014
Online registration/full agenda: here
Contact: Ursula del Rio, Tel: +34 93 323 84 00, ursula.delrio@fitchratings.com
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi forces on Sunday launched a ground offensive to dislodge Islamic State militants from the western part of the city of Mosul, and put an end to their ambitions for territorial rule in Iraq.
KUALA LUMPUR Four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fled Malaysia on the day he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport and apparently killed by a fast-acting poison, police said on Sunday.