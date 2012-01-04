(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 04 - Fitch Rating has published a framework paper looking at, how the agency intends, at a portfolio level, to address the tail risks faced by corporate issuer ratings in troubled eurozone countries during 2012.

The paper looks at the options available, including portfolio-wide outlook changes, sector outlooks and shock-case forecast adjustments.

Today's report draws from a series of eurozone-related research reports during 2010 and 2011, including recent liquidity and bank-funding stress studies, to consider possible rating responses to a possibly more profound crisis in 2012.

The full report, ' Corporate Scenario: If the Eurozone Crisis Escalates ' is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Scenario Discussion: If the Eurozone Gets Worse

