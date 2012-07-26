Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our concerns that the increasing funding
requirement for the company's proposed supply chain restructure is likely to
pressure Caltex's credit metrics in the next few years. The company has
announced that it may seek funding through a hybrid issuance, and that it will
have a lower dividend payout ratio of 20% to 40%, from 40% to 60%. In our
view, a potential hybrid issuance, in the absence of any adjustment to the
dividend payout or other financial levers, may not be sufficient to maintain
Caltex's credit metrics at levels consistent with the 'BBB+' rating.
Therefore, Caltex's "modest" financial risk profile is likely to deteriorate
to the "intermediate" level, according to our criteria. In addition, without a
conservative balance sheet, Caltex's credit metrics would be more susceptible
to adverse trading conditions during the transition period from July 2012 to
end of 2014. Negative conditions could arise from any unplanned outages,
significant weakening in Caltex's refiner margin, or increased costs of the
proposed refinery closure.
Nevertheless, Caltex's business risk profile would benefit from the
restructure, in our view. The anticipated favorable supply agreement with
Chevron Corp. (AA/Stable/A-1+) and the closure of the Kurnell refinery would
reduce Caltex's operating losses in its refinery business and the volatility
in its earnings and operations. However, given the execution risks associated
with the restructuring, our view of Caltex's "satisfactory" business risk
profile remains unchanged.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch in the next three months after we assess
Caltex's funding strategy, including the execution of the hybrid issuance and
the specifics on dividend reduction and other financial levers. To maintain
its 'BBB+' rating, we expect Caltex's adjusted FFO-to-debt to remain well
above 40% and adjusted debt-to-EBTIDA lower than 2x. We also expect Caltex to
generate positive free operating cash flow. If Caltex were to implement
sufficient financial levers to maintain its prospective credit metrics, the
rating could be affirmed. The rating outlook could be stable or negative
depending on the buffer in their ratings.
If a downgrade were to occur, we believe that it's likely to be limited to one
notch. We don't expect the deterioration of Caltex's financial risk profile to
be more than to the "intermediate" category.
Related Criteria And Research
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Caltex Australia Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Caltex Australia Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+