(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Korea Gas Corp. ------------------------------- 26-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Gas production
and/or
distribution
Mult. CUSIP6: 500635
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066A
Mult. CUSIP6: 50066C
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
11-Dec-2008 A/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 6.% nts due 07/15/2014 A 01-Jul-2009
CHF300 mil 2.25% bnds due 10/06/2015 A 07-Oct-2010
US$500 mil 4.25% med-term nts ser 1 due
11/02/2020 A 25-Oct-2010
CAD300 mil 4.58% med-term nts ser 2 due
05/12/2016 A 04-May-2011
CHF100 mil 2.875% 8-year med-term nts due
10/11/2019 A 04-Oct-2011
CHF250 mil 2.% 5-year med-term nts due
10/11/2016 A 04-Oct-2011
US$5 bil Sr Unsecd med-term note prog
01/05/2012: sr unsecd A 05-Jan-2012
US$750 mil 6.25% med-term nts ser 5 due
01/20/2042 A 11-Jan-2012
EUR40 mil fltg rate 1-year med-term nts due
06/20/2013 A 14-Jun-2012
SGD30 mil 1.10% med-term nts ser 13 due
06/27/2013 A 27-Jun-2012
HKD195 mil 1.65% med-term nts ser 12 due
06/24/2014 A 27-Jun-2012
U.S. dollar-denominated med-term nts A 18-Jul-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt US$4 bil A-1 12-Dec-2011
Rationale
Our ratings on Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS; A/Stable/--) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' opinion that the likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (A/Stable/A-1)
providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KOGAS in the event of financial
distress is "extremely high." In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities
(GREs), we base our rating approach for KOGAS on our view of the company's:
-- "Critical" role as Korea's sole transmitter and wholesale distributor of liquefied
natural gas (LNG); and
-- "Very strong" link with the government as a result of majority state ownership and tight
supervision of KOGAS.