Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Korea Railroad Corp. -------------------------- 26-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Local currency A+/Stable/A-1
Foreign currency A/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Railroads,
line-haul
operating
Mult. CUSIP6: 50064U
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Nov-2009 A+/A-1 A/A-1
15-Jan-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 5.375% nts due 05/15/2013 A 29-Apr-2008
Rationale
We have equalized our ratings on Korea-based national railroad operator Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL: foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1) with our long-term ratings on the Republic of Korea (foreign currency rating A/Stable/A-1; local currency rating A+/Stable/A-1) to reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood of the government providing KORAIL with timely and sufficient extraordinary support if it were to suffer financial distress.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.